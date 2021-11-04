COMMENTARY: Let us praise men of courage and character

In the 19th century, there was much debate over whether slavery be terminated through a peaceful and orderly system.

Thomas Strother, a private in the United States Colored Troops, shared his thoughts with The Christian Recorder, a newspaper published by the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

“To suppose that slavery, the accursed thing, could be abolished peacefully and laid aside innocently, after having plundered cradles, separated husbands and wives, parents and children; and after having starved to death, worked to death, whipped to death, run to death, burned to death, lied to death, kicked and cuffed to death, and grieved to death; and, worst of all, after having made prostitutes of a majority of the best women of a whole nation of people ... would be the greatest ignorance under the sun,” Strother wrote.

But what could an enslaved Black man do? Was he simply to accept his shackles and hope that, one day, things would change? Some would argue that was exactly what happened, but they would be oh, so wrong.