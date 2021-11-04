COMMENTARY: Let us praise men of courage and character

In the 19th century, there was much debate over whether slavery be terminated through a peaceful and orderly system.
Thomas Strother, a private in the United States Colored Troops, shared his thoughts with The Christian Recorder, a newspaper published by the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
“To suppose that slavery, the accursed thing, could be abolished peacefully and laid aside innocently, after having plundered cradles, separated husbands and wives, parents and children; and after having starved to death, worked to death, whipped to death, run to death, burned to death, lied to death, kicked and cuffed to death, and grieved to death; and, worst of all, after having made prostitutes of a majority of the best women of a whole nation of people ... would be the greatest ignorance under the sun,” Strother wrote.
But what could an enslaved Black man do? Was he simply to accept his shackles and hope that, one day, things would change? Some would argue that was exactly what happened, but they would be oh, so wrong.
After President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation of January 1863, the War Department issued General Order No. 143 establishing the Bureau of Colored Troops, subsequently known as the USCT, a division of the U.S. Army. A flood of Black enlistments followed, totalling nearly 200,000; the largest percentage of these men had been enslaved.
I have identified 120 men in the USCT who listed their birthplace as Culpeper, Virginia. We know their ages, occupations, physical descriptions, enlistment dates and places, as well as the regiments in which they served.
On May 4, 1864, Union Brig. Gen. Edward Ferrero’s 4th Division of Gen. Ambrose Burnsides’ 9th Corps crossed the Rappahannock River, marching south to join Maj. Gen. George G. Meade’s Army of the Potomac at the Wilderness in Orange and Spotsylvania counties. Ferrero’s division was composed of seven colored regiments in the 1st and 2nd brigades—the 19th, 23rd, 27th, 30th, 39th and 43rd USCT, and the 30th Connecticut.
Present on May 4, 1864, were 17 Culpeper-born men. Prior to this day, these 17 men bound by the shackles of slavery in Culpeper County had—by perseverance, cleverness and whatever other means available—bachieved their freedom. No one would have questioned it had they decided to keep moving north to protect their new state of being.
Yet, despite the incredible risk to their newfound freedom and their very lives, these men chose to put on the blue uniform of the United States of America and offer their lives to secure freedom for all.
What risk did they face beyond those confronted by all soldiers?
By order of the Confederate government, such men, if captured could be returned to slavery or executed on site.
Nonetheless, on May 4, 1864, they chose to cross the Rappahannock, returning to the Confederate county where they were born and where capture was a distinct possibility.
Those who survived this march south crossed the Rapidan River at Germanna Ford and were officially listed in the order of battle at the Wilderness as United States soldiers.
They were men of character and courage. They were heroes in our national fight for freedom. And they well deserve to be honored.
Listed below by regiment are the 17 Culpeper-born soldiers who made the crossing on May 4, 1864.
19th USCT
George Washington
23rd USCT
Daniel Broaddus
Henry Brown
Robert Bundy
Joseph Carpenter
Joseph Carter
Elias Coates (Cotes)
William Dodson
Benjamin Eddins
Jefferson Harrison
Willis Hurley
James Wedge
Peter White
30th USCT
Lewis Barber
William Bell
43rd USCT
John Lucas
30th Conn. Volunteer
Richard Miller
Culpeper County resident Zann Nelson is a historical researcher and award-winning writer. Contact her at M16439@aol.com or via Facebook.