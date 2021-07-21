COMMENTARY: Lifting the anchor: A Virginia resident focuses on fueling second chances

“We need to help,” he says.

While four-year institutions can share the wealth of endowment funds supported by alumni donations, in order to help students along, community colleges lack those support systems, Daniel points out. For this reason, he sees VFCCE and similar foundations as essential.

By contributing to the foundation’s efforts, “I don’t know all the ins and outs of it, but I trust the community college system and I trust VFCCE’s leadership to spend the money wisely,” he says. “I don’t have the expertise. And I don’t have the time, either. But I’ve got a little bit of resources, and you just have to invest it in a place where you think you’re going to do the most good for the widest range of people.”

Community colleges can foster youth in a critical period, he and others suggest. “There’s a whole lot of growing up that happens between the ages of 18 and 21,” he says, “and going to community college for two years can be transformational—not only in terms of opportunity, but in terms of maturity.”

Daniel also has a personal story that he says compels him to help this population. As a child, one of his school mates was a foster kid.