COMMENTARY: Maroon Solar site is part of Culpeper’s unparalleled ‘battle alley’

In a Culpeper Star-Exponent commentary, Maroon project developer Louis Iannone wrote “[W]e believe Maroon Solar will go unnoticed by the vast majority of Culpeper citizens.”

Now, how about that? We won’t notice? Easy for him to say, while this patronizing fellow sits 500 miles away, in North Carolina. No, believe me, we will “notice.”

As one who has worked over three decades to help protect Culpeper’s Civil War battlefields, I would love to hear a county official—once and for all—respond to Maroon Solar’s all-too-typical developer disdain of our local traditions and prerogatives by asking, “Who are you to lecture us about what is best for our county, its citizens and its unparalleled historic landscape?”

Developers have no moral or legal standing to preach to us, as Culpeper citizens, what is best for our community. We are uniquely capable of wisely deciding these vital matters for ourselves. I hope we are wise enough to see Maroon for what it is--nothing more than a sleight-of-hand tax scam designed to make money, at the expense of our incomparable natural and historic assets.