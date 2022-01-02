COMMENTARY: New motherhood brings new challenges in ‘new normal’ world

WHEN IT COMES to pregnancy amid a pandemic, there is no manual. Where once expecting moms could find answers to most of their questions within a copy of “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” the book contains no chapter on how to navigate pregnancy and new motherhood during a pandemic.

For many women, questions regarding their health—and the safety of their child—cast a shadow on what should be a joyful experience.

While the pandemic has increased feelings of loneliness, anxiety and depression among the general population, new mothers are especially vulnerable. In the wake of a significant life change, facing heightened safety concerns, delivery recovery, ever-fluctuating hormones and a greater sense of isolation, women experiencing postpartum in the pandemic have a lot to contend with.

A recent crop of studies indicates that pandemic-related stress and mandated isolation measures have contributed to unprecedented levels of postpartum distress, some of the highest levels ever recorded. All this stress is building toward myriad adverse and negative impacts on mental health.