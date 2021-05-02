COMMENTARY: NIH's Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett is my COVID-19 heroine

When Sandra Lindsey, a New York City intensive-care nurse, received the first shot Dec. 14, a delighted Fauci praised the then-unknown scientist who’d grown up in rural North Carolina.

“Dr. Corbett is someone who will go down in history as one of the key players in developing the science that could end the pandemic,” Fauci said.

In the month Corbett thought inoculations would just be starting,

60 million Americans have already received at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine she helped develop, with a similar number having received the Pfizer vaccine.

Corbett didn’t do her work alone. In fact, in a research field still dominated by men, other female scientists made major contributions: Hamilton Bennett at Moderna; Kathrin Jansen and Katalin Kariko at Pfizer; Ozlem Tuerci with BioNTech, the German firm that partnered with Pfizer.

Corbett, though, stands out in other ways. She is Black, and she is young, just 34 when she updated the president on the vaccine’s progress. Now, even as she works on developing modified vaccines to combat the COVID variants, Corbett has taken on a second mission, one that she views as no less important than her scientific quest.