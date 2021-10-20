COMMENTARY: Not much you can do when the cyclist hits you

So from a legal perspective, when it’s actually the cyclist who is the aggressor and at fault, what can a car driver do if they are hit by a cyclist?

A driver could certainly attempt to make a claim against a cyclist who causes damage to their car. But because of the massive imbalance between the damage that a car can do to a cyclist versus the damage a cyclist can do to a car, in practical terms the driver is probably better walking away and being thankful that it wasn’t worse for them.

My European sedan weighs 3,930 pounds with me in it. The bicycle and cyclist I encountered were probably 120 pounds combined. That math is often deadly.

While a car driver could get a lawyer or file a claim themselves in small claims court for property damage, many cyclists are going to be very close to judgment-proof. And practically speaking, it’s just not going to be worth the time to pursue a claim even if there is some damage to the vehicle.

If there truly is exceptional damage or personal injury, then of course it’s going to make sense to get your insurance company involved.

What’s the ultimate solution to keep contact between cars and bicycles to the most absolute of minimums?