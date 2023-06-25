Culpeper voters have two strong, well-qualified candidates on the ballot for the state House of Delegates and state Senate who advocate protecting our rights to health care, community safety, a clean environment and quality of life here in central Virginia.

In the Virginia House race, candidate Sara Ratcliffe (District 62) has worked with lawmakers and nonprofits on Capitol Hill to alleviate social problems for 30 years, including through her own company.

Ratcliffe earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University with a concentration in U.S. domestic policy and began her career on the staff of U.S. Sen. J. James Exon (D-Nebraska). She also served as a research assistant to noted political author and broadcaster, Elizabeth Drew.

Ratcliffe continued working in widely known and respected organizations on issues such as women’s health and tobacco-control policy, developing expertise in advocating for those in impacted communities.

Throughout her career in public policy, she focused on shaping sound, effective programs that are fair and equitable and leave no one behind. Her work helped secure access to better health care and protect the civil rights of every person, no matter their circumstance.

Ratcliffe ran a strong campaign in the former 58th House District seat in 2021, battling a 20-year incumbent in an unprecedented year for Democrats. Though unsuccessful, she earned more votes than any Democrat in that district in two decades. As a tireless advocate for the Spanberger campaign, she stepped in as interim chair for the Greene County Democrats last year. Ratcliffe remarks that a highlight of her political career was working in Virginia and Pennsylvania to elect President Barack Obama in 2008.

Ratcliffe has been enthusiastically endorsed by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who believes that government works better through bipartisan efforts to improve people’s everyday lives.

“I’m proud to endorse Sara to represent the people of the new 62nd district because she is hardworking and deeply committed to representing her neighbors. She understands that the policies enacted in Richmond impact the daily lives of Virginians — our healthcare, our schools and our economy — and she’s committed to bringing the perspectives of those she will represent across Greene, Madison, Culpeper and Orange to the House of Delegates,” Spanberger said.

In the Virginia State Senate race, candidate Jason Ford (District 28) — a Culpeper native son — is a clear example of Gen Z’s determination and drive to forge a better world.

He has already established a savvy reputation in the political world. He was an intern for McGuireWoods Consulting during the 2020 Virginia General Assembly. In his senior year at Mary Washington University, he was elected Student Government Association president, only the second Black man voted to that position in the school’s history. He was so outstanding at supporting Democratic candidates in Culpeper that the Spanberger campaign chose him as its field organizer in Culpeper and Orange counties last year.

Ford is following a clear path of public service. His church and family have taught the value of respecting and serving his community. He now works as a center manager of the career-search program at Rappahannock Goodwill, helping people access training, education and employment that will strengthen them and their community. It has been noted that Ford will be the youngest person to appear on a state senate general election ballot in the modern era.

Both candidates bring years of experience and commitment to working for better public policy, securing access to better health care, and protecting the civil rights of every person while working to reduce gun violence. Elections are about choices. They are about selecting compassionate, dedicated, professional representatives for Richmond. Look for opportunities to meet these outstanding candidates.