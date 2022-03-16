COMMENTARY: Race is white America's problem, too

I remain haunted by much of what I learned as a graduate student in history.

A seminar on the Holocaust gave me access to films and records of brutality that have never left me. There were times when reviewing firsthand records of lynchings in the American South that I would become physically ill. Likewise upon learning of the horrors faced by Chinese immigrants coming through Angel Island.

These lessons and more are fresh on my mind as K–12 teachers increasingly express worry that teaching Black history—or any racial history—opens them to reprimand, a parent’s call to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s “tip line,” or possibly losing their job.

Their concerns are fueled by a loud call from Youngkin and a growing group of sometimes very angry parents to end the teaching of anything deemed “divisive.”

What they are demanding is impossible.

Executive Order 1 (EO1) instructs schools to teach “the horrors of American slavery and segregation, and our country’s treatment of Native Americans,” on one hand, but not “view life through the lens of race” on the other.

In the twisted logic of EO1, viewing life through the lens of race “presumes that some students are consciously or unconsciously racist, sexist, or oppressive, and that other students are victims.”

There is no way to teach American slavery, the Civil Rights Movement, Redlining, or the murders of Emmitt Till or Ahmaud Arbery, however, without talking about race. More to the point, there’s no way to teach any inhumane actions without acknowledging how animating ideas like race and prejudice and bigotry made those actions possible.

Rather than going on a quixotic quest to purge books and curricula of racial topics that make white Americans uneasy, white Americans need to begin engaging in a hard conversation about why talking about race is something too many of us refuse to do.

The truth of the matter is, I suspect, we refuse to have this conversation because of the discomfort we feel with our own past.

The wording of Executive Order 1 reveals this. We are willing to admit the atrocities, but want to hold them at arm’s length and deny any connection to them. “I never enslaved anyone,” is a common trope I hear when the issue of race is raised.

True, but we are connected to those who did. Most whites—and especially those age 40 and over—who grew up in the South have parents or grandparents or friends who consciously or unconsciously helped sustain a segregationist society. And they passed their values on to us.

The evidence of how this affect us abounds, most notably in the multi-billion-dollar genealogy business, which our region benefits from. Whites come to Spotsylvania County, the “Crossroads of the Civil War,” to walk the grounds their celebrated ancestors fought on.

To want on one hand to claim that heritage and celebrate it, while on the other hand deny that our ancestors’ actions had any bearing on us is the worst sort of self-delusion. You must shut off your humanity to make this claim.

Turning off our humanity, however, is precisely what EO1 is advocating we do.

“We” didn’t commit these atrocities. “We’re” not responsible. “We’ve embraced Martin Luther King’s ideal”—quoted in EO1—of judging people by the content of their character and not the color of their skin.

Tell that to those Black Americans living today who lived through Jim Crow and the Civil Rights era.

Tell that to Frank White of Stafford County, who has been a key player in telling the rich history of Blacks in this region.

White and I recently spent a morning at the Rowser Building in Stafford. He was my docent, walking me through the county’s Black history as commemorated on a mural along the long corridor leading to the original Stafford Training School erected in 1939.

White was a student at that school. It was the only option available to him.

He takes great pride in telling that story. And he tells it with a great deal of humor. He also knows the importance of keeping that story alive.

Leaving Frank that day, I sat in my car, reflected, and cried.

No, I wasn’t responsible for the world he grew up in. But I know many people, some in my own family, who did little to challenge the world that denied White the same opportunities that I enjoyed. And those values were passed to me.

Some of these people have grown to realize how wrong those days were. And they wrestle with their role in it.

I continue to struggle with that past. In so doing, I don’t feel guilt, or a sense of being an oppressor. I feel compassion.

And that’s what teaching the humanities is all about.

To pretend that we can now separate the teaching of the humanities from our humanity is a lie.

Let’s have a more honest conversation.

Martin A. Davis Jr. is the editorial page editor at The Free Lance–Star. Reach him at mdavis@freelancestar.com.