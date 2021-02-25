COMMENTARY: Rush Limbaugh's roots are in Culpeper County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In tow were her seven children by her three previous marriages. They came likely as tenant families because the great swath of land then known as Spotsylvania County was opening up by the leasing and selling of former Governor Spotswood’s land holdings. It encompassed what we know now as the counties of Spotsylvania, Orange, Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock.

The young boy was brother to my fourth great-grandfather. There were 3 boys born between 1723 and 1727. The three were Rush Jr., David, and Joshua Rush Hudson. They had several half brothers and sisters, as their mother, Sarah, first married William Willis, and after his death married Henry Wood, and after his death she married Rush Hudson. By 1735 Hudson died and his widow remarried once again, and soon they all moved to the Rapidan area.

Sarah’s first son, John Willis, born about 1709, in about 1735 made a framed residence from a single-room log cabin on the Culpeper side of the Rapidan River near other family members. Family members living on the Orange side of the river easily crossed the river at Willis Ford. Descendants of the Willis family remain in Culpeper today.