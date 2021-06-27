 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMENTARY: Senate votes 50-50, and the dysfunction continues
0 comments
editor's pick

COMMENTARY: Senate votes 50-50, and the dysfunction continues

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: For the People Act (copy)

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer holds a news conference in the Capitol on March 27, 2019 to promote the For the People Act.

 Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/AP

This past week, our congressional dysfunction continued as the vote on the For the People Act was along purely partisan lines with a vote of 50 Democrats in favor and 50 Republicans against.

The level of dysfunction is heightened by the fact that this was not a vote to pass the voting rights legislation, but simply a vote on whether to even debate the proposed legislation.

Whether one believes that the wave of state-level voting changes is warranted or not, whether one believes in the voting rights legislation in its present format or not, there is no doubt that Americans believe that voting is at the heart of our democratic process. Yet the vote as to whether to even have a debate on the subject was 100 percent partisan.

As I listened to the rationale on both sides before, during and after the vote, I realized that the rhetoric was devoid of any desire for an open-minded search for the truth and a workable solution on this vital issue.

As I switched channels between FOX, MSNBC, and CNN, I witnessed the dogma and observed how it can give the holder a warm and comforting feeling of security in this time of great change and anxiety in our nation.

Unfortunately, comfort does not allow for the possibility of advancement and a modicum of common ground.

Polls repeatedly show that a vast majority of Americans in both parties want fair and open elections. Yet this is rarely mentioned by the press or members of Congress as the dysfunction continues.

Finding the balance between reasonable voter ID that 75 percent of Americans favor and federal standards to ensure that voting is accessible and fair cannot even be debated as both sides are entrenched in the dogmatic rhetoric of left-versus-right politics.

Therefore, the dysfunction continues as both sides enflame their followers.

Democrats issue dire warnings about the threat of voter suppression. Republicans sound the alarm about the menace of voter fraud. But both parties are dramatically overstating an exaggerated problem to whip their most devoted supporters into a frenzy.

The result is that confidence in the foundation of our democratic process is at an all-time low, driven down by unyielding partisan attacks from both the left and the right as a cynical tool to motivate their most committed loyalists.

As I reflected, I was reminded of a quote from Brené Brown, a research professor who has spent a decade studying vulnerability, courage, authenticity, and shame: “My inability to lean into the discomfort of vulnerability limited the fullness of those important experiences that are fraught with uncertainty: Love, belonging, trust, joy, and creativity to name a few.”

You may ask how this in any way relates to the dogma perpetrated by our political leaders who each have their own prescribed doctrine proclaimed as unquestionably true by their side.

Perhaps it is our fear of uncertainty, and the vulnerability that comes with uncertainty, that leads the citizens of our country to gravitate to candidates who claim to have the answers, who portray everything with a high degree of certainty in comforting black-and-white terms.

Our nation is trapped by political dogma, and the greatest casualty is the truth that is needed for pragmatic solutions. Everything gets lost in the posturing, the fear mongering, and the close mindedness as nothing gets done.

And We the People are the collateral damage of this partisan warfare.

We can and must do better as a nation. Now is the time, because so much is at stake.

David L. Nevins is co-publisher of

The Fulcrum, and co-founder and board chairman of the Bridge

Alliance Education Fund.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: Identifying unconscious prejudice in law enforcement
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Identifying unconscious prejudice in law enforcement

For 34 years, I taught courses on the Constitution to criminal justice students at Radford University. My courses covered issues about the constitutional rules law enforcement officers must follow in stopping and questioning people. I taught more students than I can count, but it was probably close to two thousand. Fortunately, I can only remember a handful of students that I thought might turn out to be Derek Chauvins.

EDITORIAL: Virginia's homicide spike targeted Black men
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Virginia's homicide spike targeted Black men

According to the “Crime in Virginia 2020” report released earlier this month by the Virginia Department of State Police, there were a total of 537 homicides throughout the commonwealth in 2020, up from 455 in 2019. And African American males disproportionately made up more than half of all murder victims.

COMMENTARY: The unfinished business of Confederate monument removal
Opinion

COMMENTARY: The unfinished business of Confederate monument removal

This past year, during the protests following George Floyd’s murder, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney used emergency powers to remove four Confederate statues from Monument Avenue. This action followed legislation signed by Gov. Ralph Northam a few months prior that overturned the state’s laws protecting Confederate monuments and allowed local communities to remove or change them. When taking this necessary action, Stoney noted that the statues “have cast a shadow on the dreams of our children of color.”

COMMENTARY: Investment in Virginia will strengthen U.S. national security
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Investment in Virginia will strengthen U.S. national security

Many Americans might not realize it, but we are sprinting into a new space race — one involving hypersonic technology that enables flight at speeds of more than 3,000 miles per hour. Just like in the Sputnik era, the United States is in pursuit of international rivals who already have outpaced us in next-generation technology. This time we have fallen behind both Russia and China. Winning this race is critical to protecting U.S. national security, and we must act urgently.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News