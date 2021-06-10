COMMENTARY: Spotsylvania's solar decommissioning will be a nightmare

Virginia has a law governing the decommissioning of industrial solar facilities (as opposed to the more common and considerably smaller rooftop solar installations). The law states that “a locality” in which the solar facility is located “shall require” the developer of the facility to provide a “financial assurance” to guarantee that funds are available to properly decommission the project.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So what did the Board of Supervisors require sPower to provide in the way of a financial assurance? After all, the decommissioning will require the removal of over 30,000 tons of toxic waste. Surely the board would take great pains to ensure that this part of the project would be properly paid for, and that funds would be secured to finance the decommissioning in case of default by the developer.

This is where the board’s arrangement with sPower becomes very curious.

Instead of requiring financial assurance, as mandated by Virginia law, the Board of Supervisors agreed to a scheme where no assurance whatsoever would be required for the first five years of the project, and no assurance covering the full cost of decommissioning would be required until the 30th year of the project, even though the useful life of the solar panels is only 15-20 years.