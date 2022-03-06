COMMENTARY: Sylvia Plath, between brilliance and depression

Why do we need another biography of Sylvia Plath?

When I began writing “Red Comet,” there were already 10 published biographies of Plath. I thought there was room for one more: a long, serious, critical biography focusing on Plath’s literary achievement rather than her suicide, at the age of 30, in 1963.

Plath’s death, I felt, had been sensationalized, and her name had become synonymous with madness, tragedy, and darkness. She had become a cliché.

I set out to rewrite this script, and to focus on Plath’s commitment to art rather than death. I wanted to recover a less familiar version of Sylvia Plath: a woman who possessed one of the most gifted minds of her generation; a stylistically innovative poet and novelist with a wry political imagination; a generous friend; a biting wit; a loving mother. This Sylvia Plath had gotten lost amidst the pathological focus on her depression and suicide.

It was also important to describe how difficult it was to achieve professional goals as a woman in the 1950s—even for a summa cum laude Smith College graduate like Plath.

She rarely complained about American society’s entrenched sexism and its low expectations for women; she simply vowed to work harder to achieve her goal of becoming a great writer.

In retrospect, it’s clear how much the deck was stacked against her. Still, she managed to write “The Colossus,” “Ariel,” and “The Bell Jar”—and earn a steady stream of literary accolades—even as she battled severe, episodic depression. These rare achievements are a testament to her talent, determination, and strength.

But there was more to Plath’s story than a new angle. Over the past 10 years, a wealth of previously unseen archival material and correspondence has emerged. Even sections of Plath’s lost novel have come to light.

Plath’s paper trail is more vast now, and mysteries that vexed previous biographers have been solved.

The time was right for a new book; but how to tell the tale? The spectacle of a woman falling apart is a form of misogynist entertainment as old as time, and I did not want to fall into what my editor called the sensationalistic “Plath trap.”

Nor did I want to whitewash Plath’s struggles with depression, her horrific experiences with electroshock therapy, her breakdown and institutionalization at age 19, and her tragic death. I attempted to navigate a middle ground between triumph and tragedy.

In one of Plath’s most famous poems, “Lady Lazarus,” the speaker performs a ghastly strip tease for an audience that has paid to watch her attempt another suicide. Plath turns the mirror back on us, reflecting our own fascination with female martyrdom and dissolution. I am always struck by how uncanny Plath’s sense of her own afterlife appears in this poem. She writes: “And there is a charge, a very large charge / For a word or a touch / Or a bit of blood / Or a piece of my hair or my clothes.”

But Plath isn’t a relic. She’s a figure of great intelligence and ambition who insisted upon using her creative and intellectual gifts at a time when wives and mothers were encouraged to stay quiet, serve their families, and take up as little public space as possible. Plath took up space, and told the truth about women’s lives in her poetry and fiction. It was a story many were not ready to hear: some of her most famous poems were rejected in the year before her death.

She pressed on. She knew she was writing the best poems of her life, and that she was, as she told her mother, “a genius of a writer.” The Oxford professor Hermione Lee has said that women who die from suicide and struggle with mental illness are often treated biographically as “psychological case histories first, and professional writers second.” This became my mandate: to treat Plath as a “professional writer first.” It’s the least she deserves.

Heather Clark is the author of three award-winning books on modern poetry, most recently "Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath," which was a finalist for the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Biography.