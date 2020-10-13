COMMENTARY: Teachers need to know the costs of getting COVID

In the ensuing weeks I was hit with $4,500 worth of associated bills, which was brought down to $3,200 by insurance. It turned out that I had contracted COVID-19. While my medical health has recovered, my financial health has not. Fighting these bills has been a part-time job in and of itself.

I’m not alone. There are also countless stories of patients like me who are denied COVID-19 tests, yet receive five-figure bills for other related exams. Patients who do receive COVID-19 tests have been charged roughly $6,500. While these bills are outliers, tests regularly range from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

According to a Gallup Poll, nearly one in six Americans with COVID-19 symptoms would not get tested for fear of unknown costs. Hidden health care prices are, therefore, not only a financial threat but also a public health menace. Hidden prices will delay the safe reopening of classrooms and the associated economic growth.

If teachers—and all Americans—knew exactly what they had to pay for a COVID-19 test, and that they wouldn’t be subject to additional related charges, more people will get tested and fewer will get infected. This price certainty will give us the freedom and control to get tested when and where we want.