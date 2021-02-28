COMMENTARY: The 1948 Executive Order that ended segregation in the military

Until 1948, America’s armed forces —no exceptions—were segregated, and it was a hard segregation too, one carefully embedded in the rules and culture of the organization.
In the Army there were “colored” divisions and “white” divisions. In the Navy, blacks could only serve in units that loaded and unloaded cargo or work as cooks.
Of course, there had been breakthroughs. The Air Force, which only the year before had become a separate branch of the service, had African American pilots who were officers. They started as the famous Tuskegee Airmen.
It had been this way for generations. Even during the Civil War, when African Americans made up ten percent of the Union’s fighting forces, they functioned in segregated units.
The segregation included the formal kind and certainly the social kind. Blacks in America’s military were second-class citizens. Opportunities for advanced technical training and promotion to the officer ranks were scarce.
That didn’t all change in one single day, but the tide most certainly turned when President Harry S. Truman issued Executive Order 9981 on July 26, 1948 formally integrating the nation’s armed forces.
That’s one of the remarkable things about the military. Orders are given and orders are followed. Thanks to the feisty president from Missouri, nothing would ever be the same again.
Of course, in the America of the late 1940’s, there was resistance. Southern congressmen were adamantly opposed to the idea. There were hearings and hang-wringing, but Truman didn’t back down. He even fired his secretary of the Army, Kenneth Royall, for not moving fast enough with an integration plan.
The military did integrate, and by the time we entered the Korean War, our armed services were almost entirely integrated. The sudden, almost overnight need for combat soldiers did away with much of the resistance to the mixing of the races.
An old friend of mine was a sergeant in an Army aviation company that was ordered to integrate in 1948. My friend had joined the Army underage (using his brother’s ID), been in World War II, worked with black soldiers, and was pleased the Army was finally integrating his ranks.
However, that wasn’t true for a number of his fellow white non-commissioned officers (NCO’s). During their first week as an integrated unit, the company commander spoke to the white NCO’s and suggested that during mealtimes they needed to sit with their African American counterparts. “Let them get to know you,” he said.
Several of these men said they weren’t sure they could do that. The captain, probably expecting this, nodded, and said he understood that they didn’t have to do it if they didn’t want to.
But then assuming a firmness they knew all too well, he added “… be advised, gentlemen, if you don’t do this, and don’t help me in integrating this unit, you’ll be out of the Army before the sun comes up tomorrow.”
It worked and the company integrated with relatively little difficulty. Sometimes the methods the military uses to obtain cooperation from its ranks aren’t subtle, but they do work.
Integration of the armed forces preceded integration in civilian America by almost two decades. Again, that’s another aspect of military life many civilians don’t appreciate. Social change in a structured, orders-based society can happen quickly—and far faster than it can in the civilian world.
However, while military bases might have been integrated, many of their adjacent communities, particularly in the South, were decidedly segregated. Black and white soldiers and their families could socialize on base, use the same pools in the summertime, and go to the same churches, but when they left their base or installation, it was a world of harsh and rigidly enforced segregation.
This was—and some would argue, still is—a source of continuing tension.
Racism, extremism in the ranks and a scarcity of African Americans in the senior leadership is still a problem in the 21st century. While the military can set its own rules and force change in a way no other American institution can, it is still a microcosm of American society, complete with all its foibles and failings.
Still, there is still something delightfully satisfying in the fight against racism to recall President Truman’s declaration ordering this evil business to stop.
Truman’s order came six years before Brown vs. Topeka, which began the process of desegregating schools, and 16 years before the passage of the Civil Rights Act.
Truman never backed down, nor did the thousands of African Americans who, thanks to his order, were the first of their race in so many military jobs and positions of leadership in the years to follow.
David S. Kerr, a Stafford County resident, has worked on Capitol Hill and for federal agencies. He is an instructor in the political
science department at Virginia
Commonwealth University.