COMMENTARY: The Fredericksburg Origins of Religious Freedom Day

As America observes National Religious Freedom Day today, it is interesting to note Fredericksburg’s role in the development of the country’s first law granting religious liberty.

The Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, passed by the state legislature in 1786, is hailed as one of the greatest reforms in human history. Five years later, this groundbreaking legislation made its way directly into the First Amendment to the United States Constitution as a bedrock American value.

A marker at the corner of Washington Avenue and Pitt Street in downtown Fredericksburg describes the law’s origin. From January 3-17, 1777, a committee of five respected leaders met in the city to revise the state’s legal code, transitioning Virginia from an English colony to an American state. The purpose of the meeting was to “settle a plan of operation and to distribute the work.” The marker notes that “from this meeting evolved the Statute of Religious Freedom authored by Thomas Jefferson.”

But there is more to the story. The original committee consisted of Jefferson, George Wythe, George Mason, Edmund Pendleton, and Thomas Ludwell Lee. Through attrition, mostly due to health problems, the committee became a two-person team of reformers, Jefferson and his mentor, the senior statesman Wythe.

The proposed statute for religious freedom was one of 126 new and revised laws that Wythe and Jefferson presented together to the Virginia legislature in 1779, after two years of diligent work. It was Jefferson’s job to write the final draft of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, and he did so in noble prose. He claimed full credit on his tombstone for the law, as its sole “author.”

In fairness, he should have shared some of the credit. Perhaps he should have written “co-author.” The proposed bill was the work of a team, not one individual. Wythe’s mind was clearly behind it.

Wythe had more skin in the game. His ancestors, not Jefferson’s, had been punished for their faith. The jailing of his Quaker evangelist great-grandfather George Keith for his beliefs still resonated in Wythe’s mind. As a scholarly historian, attorney and judge, Wythe had carefully studied Virginia’s religious discrimination laws with his former law student Jefferson. Credit also is due to George Mason, who established a strong argument for religious tolerance in Virginia’s Declaration of Rights in 1776.

Passage of the Virginia law was not a given. It was controversial and hotly opposed by the state’s Old Guard who believed that Virginians would surely slide into perdition without an official state religion—theirs.

Since its beginning as an English colony in 1607, Virginia had incorporated the Church of England, Anglican, into its political and social fabric. This remained the religion of most of Virginia’s elite for generations, evolving after the Revolution into the Episcopal Church.

Catholics were not originally allowed on Virginia’s shores, following years of blood-soaked religious wars in England, often involving burnings at the stake and other grisly tortures. Faith was not always the root cause of the trouble, however. Power and lucre were central, beginning with the break of King Henry VIII with the Roman Catholic Church over his right to dissolve his first marriage.

In the early 1600s, Catholics were out of power in both England and Virginia. In both places, valuable land grants and political favors were given only to Church of England Protestant loyalists to the Crown. Catholics were not the only religious group shunned by the Virginia establishment. Baptists, Presbyterians, and other break-away Protestant sects faced their share of discrimination as the years passed. Even peace-loving Quakers suffered severe penalties for practicing their faith in 17th century Virginia.

Laws threatened to punish Quaker parents who didn’t have their children baptized in the Anglican Church; prohibited Quaker meetings, including in their own homes; banished their religious books; sanctioned ship captains for bringing Quakers into the colony; ordered Virginia Quakers to be imprisoned until they disavowed their faith; and specified death upon the third refusal to recant.

In 1705, the Virginia House of Burgesses imposed strong penalties on anyone who denied basic tenets of the Anglican creed. Non-conformers were frozen out of the system. They were barred from office or employment in church, civil, or military positions, the ability to sue, and the ability to “take any gift or legacy, to be guardian, executor or administrator.”

Violators could be jailed for three years without bail, and under this law fathers could lose custody of their children. Furthermore, non-believers and believers alike were taxed to support Anglican churches and clergy, usually in the form of tobacco assessments. Support was mandatory. The colony’s General Assembly set ministers’ salaries and established new parishes. Members of dissenting groups couldn’t be married by their own preachers, only by an Anglican minister, whom they were forced to pay.

Religious discrimination laws were still on Virginia’s books when, a year after independence was declared, legislators in 1777 appointed the committee to replace and revise the former colony’s outdated legal code. The religious freedom bill presented by Jefferson and Wythe to the legislature in 1779 languished without further action for seven years until after America won its independence.

Some of the Revolution’s best soldiers and patriots had come from the ranks of Presbyterian, Baptist, and other non-establishment faiths. Many were incensed to have fought for their political freedom from a foreign power only to find that domestic powers denied their precious religious freedom.

Things came to a head in January of 1786 during a volatile session of the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond. Wythe and Jefferson were absent. Jefferson was serving the country on diplomatic duty in France, and Wythe was serving as judge and law professor, no longer a member of the legislature. It was up to James Madison, Baptist leader Elijah Craig, and other reformers to overcome opposition to the law.

Conservative, old-line Virginians denounced the proposed statute as “anti-Christian” and its advocates as “godless,” as the bill also paved the way for Jews, Muslims, and other groups to practice their religions, and effectively placed a wall between church and state. Eventually, legislators passed the law, and Madison saw it incorporated into the Constitution’s First Amendment.

Out of this hard-fought history are enduring lessons. George Carlin may have said it best:

“Religion is like a pair of shoes. Find one that fits you, but don’t make me wear your shoes.” Advice worth noting as America observes National Religious Freedom Day on January 16.

Suzanne Munson is author of the George Wythe biography, “Jefferson’s Godfather: The Man Behind the Man,” and lectures frequently on the Wythe-Jefferson legacy. Contact suzmunson01@gmail.com .