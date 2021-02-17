COMMENTARY: The Irish made many contributions to America

During the American Revolution, about 35 percent of George Washington’s army was Irish, with 1,500 officers and 25 generals. Commodore John Barry is honored as the “Father of the U.S. Navy.” After the American victory, English leaders lamented the “loss of the colonies to the valorous Irish.”

Through the 1800s, eight U.S Presidents claimed Irish heritage: Andrew Jackson, James Polk, James Buchanan, Andrew Johnson, Ulysses Grant, Chester Arthur, Grover Cleveland, and William McKinley.

In the 1830s, another wave of Irish immigrants began to arrive in America. These Irish had lived for generations under Britain’s Penal Laws that officially deprived them of religious freedom, education, and owning land.

In the 1840s, the “Great Hunger” famine further decimated the Irish population and more than 800,000 fled the Emerald Isle, many to Boston and New York. These Irish were poor, unskilled, Gaelic speaking, and Catholic. They did not easily assimilate and faced religious and ethnic discrimination from the Know-Nothings, a major political party based on an anti-immigrant philosophy.

Irishmen labored at menial jobs and in coal mines and canal and railroad construction. Irish women became domestic servants, exposing them to the finer aspects of life and raising their expectations for the American Dream.