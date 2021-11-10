COMMENTARY: The message liberals don't seem to get

One would think that a reasonable person with an I.Q. higher than a turnip would pause and reflect upon the voters’ message that was resoundingly expressed in the election results from Virginia and New Jersey. No such thing. When a New Jersey truck driver spending $5K upsets a career politician who’s a Democrat, a prudent person would acknowledge the mood of the electorate. Biden, his acolytes and puppeteers, instead doubled down on their lunacy agenda.

Biden, with his out-of-touch agenda, makes Jimmy Carter look like a statesman.

I will give Biden credit for the diversity of his Cabinet. However, in his quest for inclusion, Biden ignored the most important criteria: qualifications. Without a doubt, this is probably the most inept Cabinet in modern history. Each of them has failed to address crisis after crisis.

Let’s look at the most egregious. Energy Secretary Granholm broke into a Harris-like “cackle” when asked about the resumption of drilling to curb gasoline prices and said that is “hilarious.” Biden killed the Keystone Pipeline on day one of his presidency thereby relegating the United States from being the world’s No. 1 energy producer to now begging OPEC to increase oil production. Biden should rescind that Executive Order immediately and save Americans millions of dollars at the gas pump.