Rainfall fell across most of Virginia last week, reports from Blacksburg suggested it was generally experienced across three days, like in our area around Culpeper. My gauge measured three and six tenths of an inch across three days, and a stream flowing nearby appeared normal as little runoff came from this ground soaker.

In farming there is often a negative side to rain — this time it was the mature wheat crop still standing in the field.

Mature grain does not get better with age and wheat is vulnerable near harvest when it rains. It drops in test weight, disease increases and the crop begins to fall down (lodge). Modern combines have improvements to aide in the harvest of lodged wheat, but most growers know it is not good to have wheat on the ground.

Wheat milling quality standards are very high and are required to qualify for human food production — we have food standards and wheat quality is one of them. These standards open up world markets to the import of our agricultural products. Ardent milling is our one of our local wheat buyers, with eastern Virginia farm trucks making the trip to Culpeper for several weeks now.

Grain crops in their first third of the growing season had their progress stalled from this recent drought and overnight, we crop watchers saw changes following rain. New leaves emerged and greener color marked an uptick in nutrient uptake.

You can imagine the hope rain has given to those who depend on “Mother Nature” to grow their crops. A sigh of relief is felt by most, but still the wheat stands and its fate unknown until harvest is completed.

We cannot get back what was already lost as our first hay cutting accounts for two-thirds of annual production and this year was about half of normal. This also has implications for pasture, one of my favorite subjects. It was obviously short but expected to soon come back when residue is present.

If hay was 50% reduced, you know pasture was also cut depending on how heavily it was stocked and how often rested to support regrowth. Continuously stocked pastures suffer the most in drought. The plants never seem to get ahead as the livestock bite off the new growth before it has a chance to help the roots and stems restore energy reserves and shade the ground.

Nature’s solar panels are plant leaves. If we continuously graze these new leaves, the solar panels do not work so well and a decline begins and accelerates during a drought. This was happening but now, reversed by rain, we will see in the days and weeks ahead.

As you plan your weekends and see rain in the forecast, often the reaction is negative as many have nothing to gain from a wet weekend, but farmers do. Learn to pray for rain during a drought, as moist soil benefits everyone in the long run.