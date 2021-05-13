COMMENTARY: There's one gift most teachers really appreciate

We’ve had students present to state legislators at the Georgia Capitol in the past. This year, my students were accepted to the Council on Undergraduate Research’s National “Posters on the Hill,” where they presented on policy, and the political and economic factors associated with COVID-19 death rates.

The night before that event, one student’s uncle was shot while he was defending a small child. The next day, that same student showed up to the virtual event.

“I talked to mom. He’s going to pull through. And I’m ready to present,” she announced as my jaw dropped.

My comparative politics students presented on factors behind pandemic political crackdowns, analyzing the types of governments we’ve been covering, looking for correlations with this modern-day authoritarianism, to the well-respected human rights group, Freedom House.

Coordinating the 20-plus student presentation to their researcher in Milan, Italy was a challenge, but the students got through it okay.

And in my other classes, students are doubling their paper lengths, trying out new statistical tests, editing their drafts, and enthusiastically participating in the simulator (some staying well after class just to coordinate with me and each other).