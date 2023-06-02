When I became Chief Operating Officer of UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center at the end of 2019, my two worlds collided in the best possible way. I was given the opportunity to combine my knowledge as a long-time Culpeper resident and an experienced health care leader to help our team provide excellent care for our community.

It’s a responsibility I’m privileged to have and take very seriously, which is why I’m excited to share more about how we’re working to improve the delivery of health care for both our patients and our team members.

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center fully became part of UVA Health in June 2021, and we continue to evolve as one UVA Health team to ensure high-quality care and a patient friendly experience for our community. An important part of that evolution is our adoption of the UVA Health electronic medical record system, Epic, on June 1.

Since the beginning of June, UVA Health team members and providers across the state can more easily communicate and collaborate, despite being in different regions.

Residents in our region who may need to have a procedure, like heart surgery at UVA Health University Medical Center in Charlottesville, will notice that their care teams across our system are coordinating their care from one medical record. The centralization of our patients’ health information makes transitions in care easier for providers and patients. Important medical information from outpatient clinic visits, diagnostic imaging and lab tests or inpatient procedures, such as surgery, are now seamlessly and securely available in one place.

Epic also enables a new level of collaboration between health care providers and their patients through the patient portal MyChart, which some of our clinics in Culpeper already use. UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center patients’ medical information from visits across UVA Health will be securely available in MyChart. Patients can also use the portal to message their UVA Health providers, see lab results and medication history and see their upcoming appointments.

Those who don’t already have a MyChart account can sign up at MyChartUVA.com. I encourage you to consider activating your account and appreciate your patience and understanding as the team puts this new technology into action.

I can speak for every team member at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center when I say we are honored to serve this community and appreciate the trust you place in us each day. I look forward to hearing from you as we continue our work to transform care in Culpeper and beyond.