COMMENTARY: Trump is still the butt of late-night comics

As Colbert said of Trump on Inauguration Day: “Perhaps the most potent symbolism for this inauguration was the guy who had to disinfect the podium after every speaker. His whole gig was wiping away a disease, much like the voters did.”

In contrast, here’s Fallon talking about Biden on April 4: “President Biden said that he wants states to open up vaccines to all adults by April 19th, nearly two weeks sooner than his initial goal, or as Biden calls it, ‘operation early bird special.’”

Whatever the comedians really think about Trump, their material rests at least partly on market forces. Fallon’s less critical treatment has been bad for business, as the show has lost its ratings lead and now consistently lags behind Colbert’s show, with his harsher treatment of Trump.

“The Tonight Show,” which dominated late-night for decades, is now struggling to keep pace with “Gutfeld!,” the new Fox News late-night comedy offering.