COMMENTARY: Uvalde: We are past feeling we shouldn't have to worry

We hear it every time. “This is not something we should even have to worry about.”

I shouldn’t have to worry about an internet cartoon telling my kids how to drain my bank account. Do we ban the internet?

The idea that there is a magical piece of legislation that will somehow make the world a less scary place is on its own level of lunacy. The notion that making something illegal will stop it, is naïve.

This is America, and unfortunately through no single, direct cause, school shootings have become part of our culture. So what got us here? What has caused our children and young men to turn on one another?

The answer begins in the question…. The children.

Maybe it’s an economy that has made it so difficult to provide and survive that both parents are at work 80% of their children’s waking hours.

Maybe it’s the ever-growing gap between the rich and the lower-middle-class they created.

Maybe it’s a school system that has left its teachers to fend for themselves so much that their once-bold, shining dedication and determination has been weathered and worn down. Like the pencils in their classrooms.

Maybe it’s God… maybe it’s not.

So often as parents and adults we forget about the tiny eyes that are watching us… always.

They see the resentment we’ve shown to our neighbors for something as simple as a sticker on their car. They see our tired faces picking them up after a long day at work, after a long day at work, after a long day at work. That wasn’t a typo.

They’ve seen the violence and hate and disrespect and lack of moral grounding that has shredded the fabric of a once-great society. For a lot of them, that’s all they’ve seen.

They’ve grown up to learn that profits will come before their well-being. To know a government run like a corporation. To think that a viral video can make them more successful than a lifetime of hard work. To think that success is measured in dollars.

We are at a point where future generations stopped looking brighter and started looking for a way out.

The answer isn’t a piece of legislation.

It is to be proactive today.

Spend that time with your kids. Your 401K might be gone tomorrow anyway.

Go hug your neighbor, because if you were in trouble I don’t think they would care who you voted for.

Yes, we should have better security in schools. Yes, there could be better ways to handle firearms in our society than the “all or nothing” that seems to be the debate, every … time. It’s time we learn that the only way to solve this problem is together.

Start listening to each other and respecting each other. Some people have different ideas, and that’s okay. Let the tiny eyes see that, instead of the hate.

Let them see love.

Love in the home, love in the community, love in the classroom—and even in the comments section.

Be proactive today and maybe they can have a better tomorrow.

W. C. Long is a Culpeper business owner and artist with school-aged children who attend Culpeper County schools.