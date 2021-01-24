COMMENTARY: Vaccine clinic at Daniel Center was a flawless ballet

I received my first shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Friday morning, and I want to share the experience with everyone.

The vaccine, one of two granted emergency-use status, is delivered in two shots that are supposed to be spaced 28 days apart. Clinical trials have shown it is more than 90% effective in preventing the development of the deadly disease in those exposed to the coronavirus. But these trials have not determined whether the vaccine prevents spread of the virus.

In other words, after I receive my second shot, I am well protected against the disease, but I might still spread the virus to others if I have been exposed to it. So, I’ll continue to practice all the recommended safety measures (distancing, masking, etc.) indefinitely.

Upon my vaccination, I was warned I could develop what seem the disease’s symptoms (aches, mild fever, etc.) within the next 24 hours. This does not mean I’ve contracted the disease. Rather, the vaccine, which carries a look-alike of the virus instead of the virus itself, is tricking my immune system into believing that I’ve been infected, and my body is fighting off what it thinks is an attack. Once this process is over, after the booster shot next month, my system will be on the alert in case the real thing shows up.

