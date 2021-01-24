COMMENTARY: Vaccine clinic at Daniel Center was a flawless ballet

I received my first shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Friday morning, and I want to share the experience with everyone.
The vaccine, one of two granted emergency-use status, is delivered in two shots that are supposed to be spaced 28 days apart. Clinical trials have shown it is more than 90% effective in preventing the development of the deadly disease in those exposed to the coronavirus. But these trials have not determined whether the vaccine prevents spread of the virus.
In other words, after I receive my second shot, I am well protected against the disease, but I might still spread the virus to others if I have been exposed to it. So, I’ll continue to practice all the recommended safety measures (distancing, masking, etc.) indefinitely.
Upon my vaccination, I was warned I could develop what seem the disease’s symptoms (aches, mild fever, etc.) within the next 24 hours. This does not mean I’ve contracted the disease. Rather, the vaccine, which carries a look-alike of the virus instead of the virus itself, is tricking my immune system into believing that I’ve been infected, and my body is fighting off what it thinks is an attack. Once this process is over, after the booster shot next month, my system will be on the alert in case the real thing shows up.
I received my shot in Germanna Community College’s Daniel Center, off State Route 3. It was one of the best-organized, most smoothly-run operations I’ve seen in a very long time. I was among those assigned to a specific day, and I signed up online for a 15-minute appointment. I arrived a bit early, was directed to a parking lot and instructed to wait in my car until five minutes before my appointment. Then I presented myself to the outdoor check-in station, where my appointment was confirmed, and I was admitted to the large auditorium.
Inside, my appointment was checked again, and I was told to wait until my scheduled time arrived. At that moment, my mobile phone buzzed with a text stating the medical staff was ready for me (I later saw that I’d simultaneously received an identical email message).
The auditorium had a number of vaccination stations set up and staffed, and I was able to pick any that were open. I was again asked to confirm my name and date of birth, sat down, and offered up my upper arm. The shot was expertly administered—no pain, no pressure, just a pinprick and it was over. I am now the proud owner of a CDC vaccination card.
That is, it was almost over. I went to the post-shot waiting area to sit for 15 minutes. This is necessary to ensure that medical help is immediately available if someone suffers an allergic reaction to the vaccine. When done, I checked out with the attendant at the exit, who again asked my name and verified online that I had, indeed, waited for the prescribed period.
Throughout the process—from appointment to post-vaccination departure—my movements were carefully choreographed and tracked, as were those of everyone in the facility. It was a flawless ballet, done with efficiency and good humor. My hat is off to the organizers.
