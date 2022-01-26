COMMENTARY: Vincent Van Gogh created the new from the old

Vincent van Gogh lived only 37 years (30 March 1853 – 29 July 1890), yet his work has had an indisputable influence on artists in the 20th and 21st centuries, perhaps to a greater extent than any previous painter in the West. And his life, while not the origin of the “suffering artist living in a garret” story, codified that fiction into a powerful narrative that haunts any parent whose child says: “I want to go to art school.”

Van Gogh was born into a family of Dutch Reformed ministers, theological students, art dealers, and artists. This family background makes Vincent like so many young men in Europe from antiquity up to that time. As the oldest surviving child of his parents, it was expected that he would continue in the family’s business. Van Gogh tried his hand at each of these professions.

It wasn’t until 1881 that he turned his attention to “artist,” creating nearly 900 paintings and thousands of drawings in his remaining nine years, the most famous of which he produced from 1888, including The Yellow House (1888), Bedroom in Arles (1888), The Night Cafe (1888), The Starry Night (1889), and Wheatfield with Crows (1890). These late paintings have all the trademarks of a “Van Gogh”—brilliant primary colors and evident brushstrokes in repeating patterns that seem to vibrate on the canvas. While color was paramount in his painting, a linear texture was the focus in his drawing in which he creates new techniques for suggesting different qualities of light and the great variety of dark in shadows.

Van Gogh was not all about invention. One of his earliest works depicts the London home in which he rented a room in 1873 when he worked for the English branch of the famous French art dealer, Goupil & Cie. This pencil and chalk drawing suggests the artist was tentative in his handling of the medium and conventional in developing a composition. The young Vincent was clearly studying the popular prints of quaint townscapes that Goupil offered.

He was not drawn to the modern, industrial city that attracted his contemporaries, including Whistler and Monet, both of whom were in London in the 1870s developing artistic movements that altered the course of Western painting. The roughly two years Van Gogh spent in London were important for his growing knowledge of European art history, but it would take more than a decade for “modernity” to influence Van Gogh’s art.

In 1875 Van Gogh was transferred from Goupil’s London office to their Paris galleries where the focus was on selling contemporary work. Within a year he was dismissed for criticizing his employer’s commercialization of art. Van Gogh lacked the talent for marketing to the growing middle class, Goupil’s primary audience. Directed by his own increasing Christian piety, Vincent next followed another family tradition, religious studies. In spite of personal spiritual fervor as well as the support of his extended family, he was not successful at the prestigious University of Amsterdam. In 1879 he offered his services as a missionary in the coal mining region of Belgium. Alas, he did not triumph here, either. After giving his lodgings to a homeless person and taking on a life of poverty, as he felt his faith demanded, he was dismissed.

Vincent remained among the impoverished coal miners and their families, writing to his brother Theo about their lives and describing their faces and personalities as if he was sketching the outlines of a novel. He also begins to draw and paint with greater earnestness. The Potato Eaters, dated to April 1885, demonstrates his sensitivity to these people and their surroundings. Vincent had earlier written to Theo: “The workers there are emaciated and pale owing to fever, [they] look exhausted and haggard, weather-beaten and prematurely old, the women generally sallow and withered.”

Van Gogh’s outlook changes dramatically in November 1885 when he moves to Antwerp. His attention is drawn to paintings by Rubens, whose work lifts Vincent from the desperation of the coal miners to Baroque visions of an earthly paradise. When he arrives in Paris in March 1886, Vincent reconnects with contemporary art and sets out to change the course of modern painting.

Vincent Van Gogh’s background, education, and ideas about art point to an artist embedded in traditions he understood, relished, and eventually resisted. In so many ways, he offers a vision for us today of forging something new out of the old.

Marjorie Och is Professor of Art History at the University of Mary Washington. She will speak on Van Gogh as part of UMW’s Crawley Great Lives Series on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. The talk will be live-streamed and can be accessed through the program website: umw.edu/greatlives.