COMMENTARY: Virginia agency won't give trucker a fresh start

So are the people he could help.

Carey can take courses and provide volunteer services, which he has done at juvenile correctional facilities. But no counseling organization can hire him to provide direct care.

Essentially, state regulators not connected to the criminal justice system have tacked on extra penalties for Carey that were not included in any sentence from any judge in any court.

The state’s permanent punishment is not only wrong, but unconstitutional. Put simply, people have a right to earn an honest living in the occupation of their choice without arbitrary or excessive government interference.

Rather than accept the violation, Carey is fighting back. With representation from our nonprofit law firm, the Institute for Justice, he filed a lawsuit against the state on Sept. 29, 2021.

If regulators want to bar someone from an otherwise lawful career because of the person’s history, they should consider each case separately and base denials on individual circumstances.

Among other factors, regulators should consider the relevance of a person’s criminal record, their efforts at reform since re-entering society, and ultimately whether employment would jeopardize public safety.