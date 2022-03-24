COMMENTARY: Virginia Families and the American Rescue Plan

IT’S no secret that the past few years have been tough on working families. From school and day care closures due to COVID to the soaring cost of everyday goods like groceries and gas, families have been hit hard.

Thankfully, lawmakers in D.C. passed some new tax cuts as part of the American Rescue Plan, providing much needed tax relief to working Virginia families during a very difficult time for all of us.

Many families have already directly benefited from some of that relief thanks to monthly child tax credit payments in the second half of 2021. As the tax filing deadline approaches, make sure you’re taking advantage of these new tax cuts!

The Child Tax Credit provides tax relief for working parents juggling everyday expenses related to raising a family.

The American Rescue Plan temporarily expanded the CTC for families by increasing the amounts families were eligible for and by making the credit fully refundable.

What some folks may not know is that the monthly payments families were receiving from July to December 2021 only constitute half of the total credit. In order to claim the full credit, families must file their household taxes ahead of the April 18 deadline.

From July to December of last year, the families of nearly 1.6 million Virginia children received a federal tax cut of up to $1,800 per child thanks to the expanded child tax credit.

That tax cut helped families put food on the table, cover housing costs, and pay down debt. It helped parents deal with inflation and the rising costs of basic household needs. It helped families—especially mothers—get back to work.

Thanks to the monthly child tax credit payments, Ashley in Fredericksburg was able to afford a babysitter for her 3-year old. This freed her up to commute to Charlottesville for work, and even to enroll in certified nursing assistant classes.

Lindsay, a mother of two in Caroline County, fell behind on rent and on car payments during COVID and ended up having to sign custody of her son to her mother. But thanks to the monthly payments, she was able to catch up on bills and bring her family back together.

Congress also expanded the size and eligibility requirements of the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit to help with the cost of childcare.

Families with incomes under $125,000 per year are able to claim back up to half of what they spent on child care in 2021 while working or studying, saving up to $4,000 for one child or $8,000 for two or more children. Families with incomes up to $438,000 are eligible for a partial credit.

The American Rescue Plan also expanded the Earned Income Tax Credit to provide tax relief to low-wage households without children, tripling the maximum credit available to about $1,500 and lifting the income ceiling. The age range of eligible workers is expanded, too, to include younger adults ages 19–24 who are not in school.

An estimated 417,000 low-income Virginia workers who do not have dependent children stand to benefit from the expanded Earned Income Tax Credit.

What these tax cuts mean for the average working family in Virginia getting ready to file their taxes today is money directly back into their household budgets. This is the relief that we need in this world of uncertainty and rising costs.

Across Virginia, families are struggling. That is why it is so important that we continue to elevate these tax cuts and make sure that every single eligible Virginian is filing their taxes ahead of the April deadline to gain access to this much needed tax relief.

We thank our federal representatives—Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Tim Kaine, and Rep. Abigail Spanberger—for their commitment to lifting up Virginia families and helping to pass these cost savings.

We know that as families prepare their tax filings, these tax cuts are making a huge difference for the families hit hardest by the pandemic. We hope that our leaders in Washington will continue to promote efforts to make this tax relief permanent.

Kristina Hagen is director of the Virginia Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy.