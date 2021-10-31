COMMENTARY: Virginia redistricting panel's work hardly instills faith

My vote is my most prized citizenship right. I will fight any attempt to steal my vote.
Yet right now, an enterprise is underway that promises to do just that. It’s no secret conspiracy. Repeated every 10 years, it is mandated by the U.S. Constitution. It is redistricting, or “gerrymandering” when it is politically manipulated.
Traditionally, redistricting has been carried out by the Virginia General Assembly. Whichever political party held the majority has forced through new district maps designed to ensure that it retains the maximum possible number of seats in Congress, the Virginia Senate and the Virginia House of Delegates.
Tired of seeing our votes exploited, we Virginians forced the General Assembly to step back from this practice in November 2020 by approving the drafting of a state constitutional amendment to establish a separate Redistricting Commission. This, unfortunately, required only the commission’s creation, leaving its composition and authority in the hands of the very same state legislators. What we got was a half-baked measure designed to move just far enough to mute criticism.
The new commission, which is permanent, will draw congressional and state legislative district boundaries after every census. The resulting maps can be voted on, but not changed, by the General Assembly. And, if passed, they are enacted without the governor’s involvement. Nevertheless, several loopholes in the scheme show just how reluctant the politicos are to surrender control.
First, the majority party in each house of the assembly can block any redistricting map by refusing to approve it. If that happens, the Virginia Supreme Court defines the new districts.
Second, party leadership dominates the makeup of the commission. Of 16 commissioners, four must be sitting senators and four sitting delegates chosen by the majority and minority house leaders. What of the other eight “citizen commissioners”? Again, political parties guard the gates. The selection committee (retired judges and the state Supreme Court’s chief justice) must choose from lists prepared by the assembly’s majority and minority leaders.
The predictable result is a commission as partisan as the General Assembly itself. More than 1,200 Virginians applied for the eight citizen-commissioner seats. Almost one-third identified as having no political-party affiliation. But of the 62 finalists, only eight (13 percent) were independent. Four of the appointed citizen commissioners are self-identified Republicans, and four are Democrats. There is no nonpartisan representation.
The commission’s efforts, therefore, are easily predicted: deadlock. This was foreshadowed in the selection of the commission’s chair. Unable to agree on any individual, the commission is co-chaired by one Republican and one Democrat. It proceeded along two tracks, producing two sets of district maps. One appears to favor Democratic legislative majorities, while the other supports Republicans. The standoff threw the dilemma onto the state Supreme Court.
If the commission’s intent was to eradicate partisan voting manipulation, it is an abysmal failure. If the intent was merely to move the battle out of the General Assembly while retaining party control, it is a spectacular success.
Let us face reality. Both of Virginia’s parties will try to shove you into a district that maximizes your impact if you vote for the “correct” candidate or minimize it if you vote for the “wrong” one.
Nothing can eliminate party influence, but a huge step toward controlling it would make the redistricting process as nonpartisan as possible. Bipartisanship leads to deadlock.
Nonpartisanship, in a commission composed largely of independents—whose deliberations are transparent, and whose decisions are subject only to a General Assembly vote—could be the best way to ensure truly free, fair and competitive elections. Don’t steal my vote!
Daniel Else, a retired Congressional
Research Service policy analyst and Navy veteran, lives in Culpeper.