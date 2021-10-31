COMMENTARY: Virginia redistricting panel's work hardly instills faith

My vote is my most prized citizenship right. I will fight any attempt to steal my vote.

Yet right now, an enterprise is underway that promises to do just that. It’s no secret conspiracy. Repeated every 10 years, it is mandated by the U.S. Constitution. It is redistricting, or “gerrymandering” when it is politically manipulated.

Traditionally, redistricting has been carried out by the Virginia General Assembly. Whichever political party held the majority has forced through new district maps designed to ensure that it retains the maximum possible number of seats in Congress, the Virginia Senate and the Virginia House of Delegates.

Tired of seeing our votes exploited, we Virginians forced the General Assembly to step back from this practice in November 2020 by approving the drafting of a state constitutional amendment to establish a separate Redistricting Commission. This, unfortunately, required only the commission’s creation, leaving its composition and authority in the hands of the very same state legislators. What we got was a half-baked measure designed to move just far enough to mute criticism.