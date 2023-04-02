The nondisclosure agreement has come to Virginia government. An NDA is most commonly used to prevent employees from taking their former employer’s proprietary processes with them when they move to a new company. In the political world, it has become a way to hide political decisions or personal foibles — the opposite of transparency.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has no power to fire a superintendent of public instruction, was able to replace Superintendent Jillian Balow after 14 months in office using an NDA agreement, which prohibits Balow from discussing the terms of her resignation settlement with anyone other than her spouse, attorneys and financial advisers.

Secrets are hard to keep. The settlement, which was signed Feb. 28 and obtained by The Washington Post, shows that Virginia agreed to pay Balow $266,213 in salary over the next year. In exchange, Balow agreed to resign and file no legal action over the termination of her constitutionally guaranteed four-year appointment. Along with her salary, Balow will receive more than $22,000 for health care costs and more than $10,000 in unused vacation and sick time — a $298,213 “golden parachute.”

Why did Ms. Balow have to go?

Among the superintendent’s important responsibilities is overseeing funding for public education. To fulfill a campaign pledge to reduce taxes, Youngkin eliminated the state’s portion of the grocery sales tax.

What Youngkin failed to realize is that his tax “savings” of $201 million was money already committed to public education. Like previous Gov. James Gilmore, who claimed tax cuts but had to reinstate the personal property tax, Youngkin discovered that parts of many taxes are devoted to education. Embarrassed, Youngkin retreated, calling the error a Department of Education mistake, and promised to tweak his final budget to restore the $201 million.

The reality is that neither the governor’s tax cut nor his NDA saved the taxpayer any money.

Some note that Balow was responsible for watering down the well-respected August 2022 text of new Standards of Learning tests with revisions that still contain significant historical mistakes and emphasize rote memorization as the primary method of instruction.

Native Americans were described as “America’s first immigrants.” Rosa Parks was described as a person arrested for not moving her seat when told to do so, leaving out the context that she was an African American in an era when a person of color was restricted to the back of the bus. Her act of defiance prompted a 381-day boycott of Montgomery buses and helped launch a young Martin Luther King into the national spotlight. Neither the bus boycott nor how we came to celebrate MLK Day was mentioned in the January SOL draft.

Are these divisive facts or historical truths? Don’t we want our kids to graduate into this complex world with the ability to evaluate events and think for themselves?

How will the governor finish cleaning up after Balow?

We are still left with Balow’s January draft of Virginia’s SOL. In 10 locations throughout the state, public comments have been offered. Residents of Culpeper, Orange and Madison spoke at the recent session held in Charlottesville. Reportedly, of the 60 speakers who signed up, 58 were critical of the proposed text.

They did not want standards for our children’s learning and reading to distort the past and fail to promote critical thinking skills. The governor asked for parental input on educational matters, and apparently his staff is receiving an earful.

In 2023, we should expect our state’s leadership to respect Virginia’s diversity and the professionalism of our public-school teachers. After all, we should be proud of Virginia’s central role in all of American history. Let’s provide our children with the education they deserve and require to succeed in the future.