COMMENTARY: We need to tell whole story of U.S. history

I teach political science at Virginia Commonwealth University. It’s a joy.

My classes are diverse racially, ethnically, and politically. I have students from all over the U.S., as well as foreign students from China, Afghanistan, and the Middle East.

Teaching in this environment is stimulating and challenging. However, if there is one thing about political science courses I’ve learned, it’s that courses must include a comprehensive discussion of our history. Otherwise, the course itself makes no sense.

Therefore, when I teach, I readily, and with lots of good supporting material, talk about slavery and Jim Crow. After all, how does the Civil Rights movement, a wonderful example of American courage and fortitude, make any sense otherwise?

The same can be said for the monumental decision by President Truman to desegregate the armed forces in 1947, and in the years that followed, the passage of the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act. These were great accomplishments, some of the heaviest lifting in the history of American politics, but they don’t mean anything without understanding the history behind them.

No, not all that history is pretty, and yes, it might make some people feel bad. However, that’s the price of teaching the whole story.

What I try to convey in my courses, and what so many people who teach try to share with their classes, is that America is a work in progress.

It is and remains the great experiment. There are plenty of blemishes, some particularly grim. Out of these harsh, difficult chapters, however, most always comes a better version of America.

We have listened to the better angels of our nature, cast the crucial votes, and watched as our courts made good decisions that reversed years of bad precedents. We changed our views, and the best part of it all is that we’re still doing that. Few countries can make such a claim.

Yes, we readily embraced slavery. It was an evil that lasted nearly two and a half centuries, and it left a terrible legacy that lasts to this day. We also fought a bloody civil war to end it. We then allowed Jim Crow to come into being, and, finally, after too long a wait, we put an end to that as well.

Leadership in government and industry, once the exclusive preserve of white men, something I recall vividly from the early days of my career, now include African Americans, women, and other minorities.

Are we at perfection? Hardly. But the lesson I want to teach, and do teach, and no one has told me to do otherwise, is that this work in progress, the United States of America, has made great strides.

And you can’t appreciate those accomplishments or address the issues that remain to be dealt with unless you know the whole story.

I learned the dangers of doing anything less when, as a Naval intelligence officer, I worked through a multi-volume set of books, printed by the Russians, called the Soviet Encyclopedia.

This collection was based on a simple premise. Everything the Soviet Union ever did was a benefit to mankind. There were no warts or blemishes on the history of the USSR. Which, of course, wasn’t true.

The Soviet Union’s history was truly awful, and this book made for humorous reading to this American. Generations of Soviets lived by this stuff, however, and some in the former Soviet Union still do.

What worries this teacher is that some are now trying to use notions like critical race theory to rewrite history, claiming that CRT yields an “anti-American” story.

To make that claim, however, is to risk teaching our history the way the Soviets did, and continue to do.

David S. Kerr, a Stafford County resident, has worked on Capitol Hill and for a number of federal agencies. He is an instructor in the Political Sciences Department at Virginia Commonwealth University.