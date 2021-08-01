COMMENTARY: What aviation can teach health care

Aviation can teach health care a lot.

Both fields depend upon skilled professionals who are responsible for the lives of their customers. Markets, relatively unfettered by laws and regulations, determine the numbers and kinds of pilots. The numbers and kinds of healthcare workers, however, are heavily influenced by political processes. The ways that pilots and healthcare professionals are trained and licensed accounts for much of the disparity.

On July 20, 82-year-old Wally Funk rode into space atop Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. If American politicians had had more foresight in 1961, Funk might have been the first woman in space. In training tests, Funk supposedly outperformed all seven men chosen for the Mercury program—including Alan Shepard, for whom her rocket was named.

The government didn’t send her up, most likely because of her gender. But 60 years later, the private sector (specifically, fellow astronaut Jeff Bezos) carried her into space.

In a pre-flight interview, Funk said, “I have 19,600 flying hours. I have taught over 3,000 people to fly—private, commercial, instrument, flight engineer, airline transport, gliding. Everything the [Federal Aviation Administration] has, I’ve got the license for,” adding, “and I can outrun you.”