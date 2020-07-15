You shall know the truth, and it shall make you free. –John 8:32
Our nation is on an uncertain, and for the first time undetermined trajectory. Turmoil that has not been seen since the 1960s has combined with a global pandemic to stretch our nation’s resolve so thin it is beginning to fray.
Yet, I have never been more hopeful for our beloved country because like diamonds, strength is built under pressure.
The United States is the most unique nation that has ever existed. It is still the one place on the planet where any person of any background can arrive with nothing and achieve great success that surpasses their most fantastic dreams.
I challenge you to find any other nation where this is even remotely possible.
As African–Americans, we know (or should know) a lot about rising from the bottom and reaching the top. In fact, we are experts on the subject. We built this nation—literally and figuratively. We gave our blood, sweat, tears and our very existence to ensure that this nation continues to become more perfect.
Less than 20 years after slavery ended, we became prominent politicians, skilled surgeons, inventors, and in the early 20th century, black wealth produced numerous African–American millionaires.
It didn’t matter that we did not have our freedom; that we were banned from becoming literate; that our very lives were threatened every day; that our women were raped, our children thrown to alligators for sport, our men sold and our families separated.
We achieved.
Regardless of the Ku Klux Klan, Jim Crow, discrimination and more, we were unbreakable and unstoppable because we had faith in God, determination, perseverance and the drive to work towards what was possible that came into focus through the great debates between Booker T. Washington and W.E.B. DuBois.
This strength and diversity is what makes our nation great and our history so important—the substance of things hoped for and evidence of the unseen.
The story of our triumph is the American story. It must be shared so that we acknowledge and appreciate our resilience, recognize attempts to arrest it, and not repeat past mistakes.
But at this flashpoint in time, nonsense and deceit are attempting to establish themselves in our nation’s mainstream. We’re told that our environment determines who we are; that unless minorities have the identical opportunities as others who are “privileged,” we cannot achieve; and that taking down “politically incorrect” or “offensive” monuments will strike a significant blow against bigoted behavior.
None of these points are true. We endured an environment aboard slave ships that was indescribably horrific, we were treated worse than both property and livestock, and yet we became our nation’s foremost thinkers and scientists, civic leaders, statesmen, diplomats and businessmen.
We even produced the first female millionaire, Madame C.J. Walker, less than 100 years after slavery ended when the environment was at its worst, opportunities were non-existent, Jim Crow was the unequal way of life, and Woodrow Wilson’s twisted view of us threatened to become mainstream through the original propaganda film, “Birth of a Nation.”
We have achieved the successes that our ancestors hoped and prayed for us to accomplish as they endured an almost unbearable darkness and heartbreaking bondage. And yes, our nation is still imperfect, so we must continue to build on the achievements and movements of our past.
But while the past administration worked to divest Historically Black Colleges and Universities of ways to offer academic achievement, the current president signed an executive order that reinvested millions of dollars in HBCUs in his first few months of office.
When the past administration only talked about justice reform in passing, the current president made it a pillar of his administration and was already producing results while the “woke” movement was still shifting through various stages of consciousness.
It took a global pandemic that no nation was prepared for to challenge the economic gains our nation had achieved over the past three years, including the lowest Black unemployment in recorded history—and now our nation is making an unprecedented comeback.
Remember, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s march in 1963 was titled “The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.” Most recently, the president signed an executive order on police reform in the wake of the events in Minnesota.
This administration has substantially reversed the social calamities that the Clinton administration invoked on our communities while working with us to rebuild the pillars of American success—education and opportunity—that other administrations, whether knowingly or unknowingly, worked to weaken.
Unfortunately, the presumptive Democrat nominee is the author of the same crime bill that has caused mass incarceration throughout our communities and resulted in the institutionalization of an entire generation of African-Americans. He has only offered to convene a “commission on police reform” within his first year of office if elected—while the current president has already issued an executive order. Clearly one is all talk while the other is about action.
Awake yet? There’s more … The same Democrat nominee declares our ethnicity is determined by whether or not we support him. Remember, the last president declared it a personal insult if African-Americans did not vote for Hillary Clinton.Let us not forget that the Clinton administration endorsed the crime bill, and that the former first lady called certain African–American youth super-predators, and likened them to dogs that “need to be brought to heel.”
The last administration actually placed the author of this tragic bill within a heartbeat of the presidency, and only discussed justice reform when forced to do so. This speaks to a party and a nominee that not only takes us for granted, but believes they own our vote and in essence, own us.
I will not be owned. I share the current president’s belief that our nation is great because my ancestors endured and survived horrific and indescribable darkness; because my grandparents overcame and persevered through Jim Crow and other bigotry to produce enlightened children; and beause my HBCU-educated parents thrived in the midst of discrimination to teach the next generations of great contributors to our society in the Mississippi–Arkansas delta—one of the most impoverished regions in our nation.
My parents raised a son who considers it a blessing to have received an excellent education from an HBCU, earned a law degree, built a substantive career and authored this article.
No other people have poured forth more into making our nation the beacon of the world, and anybody who threatens her or depends on her fall in order to obtain the power they seek is not worthy of consideration, and should be defeated.
Our current president understands that our nation is strongest when our community is at its strongest. This is why I am Black and a Trumpian.
