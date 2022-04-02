COMMENTARY: Why is Culpeper government fast-racking data center?

The requirement of “due diligence” is an extremely important element in the governmental process as local officials consider proposals for new development.

But when it comes to the rezoning request to allow for a $500 million Amazon data center on a 243-acre horse farm in a particularly historic area along State Route 3 outside Stevensburg, “due diligence” appears to be sadly lacking at this late stage of the process.

A scant two months after the proposed project first came to public attention, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors seems poised to approve it.

What’s the rush?

This massive project is far too large and has far too many real and potential negative impacts to justify such a speedy yea-or-nay vote.

Basic questions still need to be answered. At the county Planning Commission meeting of March 9, John Foote, the attorney for the applicant, Amazon Data Services, was unable to answer basic questions about the impact of the project.

Foote could not say whether Amazon had a “green energy plan” for the project. He could not say how much water or power the proposed 430,000-square-foot facility would use.

He said the site was selected in part because of its proximity to Dominion power lines, but the lines are a mile away and Foote was unable to provide details about how the power company would connect to a planned electric substation at the site.

The two proposed buildings are slated to be 45 feet tall—more than the height of a four-story building—but Foote claimed “most of this you will never see.”

Data centers have a short life span—about 10 to 15 years—in the fast-moving world of new technology. What’s the long-term plan for this center?

It’s our understanding that Amazon does not build stand-alone facilities, but always secures additional land to group their data centers. Will their Stevensburg center just be the first of several?

Further, data-center development firms have a reputation for not keeping the promises they make during the application process— a problem our neighbors in Prince William and Loudoun counties are finding out too late.

Directly opposite the proposed site is Hansbrough's Ridge, a Union winter encampment during the Civil War that is so well preserved, it has been purchased and protected by a national group and is designated as a Virginia Historic Landmark.

Next door to the proposed data center is Salubria, a circa-1757 Georgian-style manor house operated by the Germanna Foundation, an organization devoted to preserving frontier history.

This is a particularly historic area in a county steeped with historic places. The surrounding land is still mostly the open fields, pastures and forests that make Culpeper so appealing to residents and heritage travelers.

These are the reasons why the county’s Comprehensive Plan determined that this land should remain undeveloped, hence the agricultural zoning. As is being done with the current plan update, any proposed zoning changes here should be studied long and hard, with plenty of opportunities for public input.

Northern Virginia has become a mecca for data centers. They proliferate in Loudoun and Prince William counties. Proposals to rezone undeveloped land in Prince William to allow for more centers have been pending for more than a year, but county officials are taking a much more deliberate approach, and have made no decisions.

It’s not as if this project is a once-in-a-blue-moon economic opportunity for Culpeper County. Data centers employ relatively few people.

And considering the vast number of centers that already exist in Northern Virginia and inevitability of more to come, the county need not turn its back on its own long-term planning and make unwise concessions just because it’s Amazon and it’s a big project.

The Stevensburg community voiced strong opposition to the Amazon project at the Planning Commission meeting. The commissioners wisely voted to recommend denial of the rezoning application. We hope the Board of Supervisors does the same.

But if our supervisors are leaning toward approving this project and are willing to take the extremely consequential step of rezoning the land, we think the least they could do is to step back and allow for much more careful consideration of this project.

John and Callista McGinley live in Culpeper County.