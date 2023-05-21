Governor Youngkin has taken the unusual step of withdrawing Virginia from a data-sharing group, Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), that red and blue states both relied on for the past decade to keep voter rolls updated. Member states share data from their voter-registration rolls and motor vehicle records, which ERIC compiles into reports to help officials remove voters who have died or moved away. The system can also be used to help identify and prosecute anyone who voted in two states at once.

The governor’s withdrawal is especially notable because Virginia was a founding member of the group when it was established in 2012 — under another Republican governor, Bob McDonnell, whose attorney general was Ken Cuccinelli.

The move is equally surprising given that a leader of the Election Integrity Unit, established by Attorney General Jason Miyares, defended ERIC within the past year for its ability to help the state clean up its voter rolls, but that was before the right wing saw the value of mounting the horse of election fraud.

Youngkin’s move means Virginia lost a significant tool for keeping its voter rolls clean. It is not entirely clear how tolerating messy voter rolls is voter fraud protection. But, amplifying the falsehood of voter fraud seems to be the governor’s long game.

He co-opted Trump’s baseless claims of widespread election fraud by making “election integrity” the centerpiece of his own campaign. Youngkin later acknowledged Biden’s win but kept election deniers whipped up with his “election integrity” push. The governor’s long game set the stage for Amanda Chase, the self-described “Trump in heels,” as a key surrogate around the state for making voter fraud claims.

Needless to say, ERIC has been a target of election deniers and other Republican states have pulled their thread from this voter protection cloth.

All this is happening against the background that there is no evidence whatsoever of widespread voter fraud. Dominion Voting System’s recent court win over Fox News, the disbarment of Trump’s lawyer for unethical conduct, the lack of success in any voter fraud case brought before over 60 courts and the statement of former Attorney General William Barr that there was no election fraud in the 2020 election has not diminished widespread right-wing belief in the illusion.

Chasing lies exemplified a scene which recently unfolded in Buckingham County. Zealous election deniers harassed the county voter registrar until she resigned. Two other experienced staffers quit with her, following a deputy registrar who quit in February for the same reasons.

The exodus of staff temporarily left the county without a functioning elections office.

The only remaining member of the county electoral board — a Republican — appointed, without a legal quorum, self-proclaimed election denier Luis Gutierrez to be registrar. “The simplest explanation about elections here in Buckingham County is that they are fraudulent,” Gutierrez said in a public meeting of the county’s electoral board in January, despite a complete lack of any evidence. He was summarily fired last week for “falsification” of his job application.

As the cradle of democracy, with its commitment to the Constitution and the requirements of the rule of law, America has always prided itself on the bedrock of free and fair elections. Undermining elections are what the repressive regimes are all about, not America, which stood as the beacon for fair elections to the world.

When you go to the polls to vote, it is because you think your vote is going to count. We should all vote for candidates who also believe that our votes did and should count.