COMMENTARY: Women's role in agriculture is rising

THE 2017 Census of Agriculture says 25,000 females were involved in farming that year, up 15 percent from 2012. From this, we expect the trend for women in agriculture to continue upward.

This movement is gaining speed across the United States, according to Sarah Sharpe, Virginia Cooperative Extension agent in Greene County and an organizer of Women in Agriculture programs. Sharpe reports of programs being held in all corners of the country geared toward female farmers.

And we see the number of females in all aspects of agriculture increasing—from Extension agents, loan officers, sales people, veterinarians, high-school ag programs, and on the farm.

Going back in time, women have always been involved on farms, and arguably were the backbone of a farming operation. Today, their roles and responsibilities are becoming more visible for all to see as they take on more leadership roles on the farm and in farming organizations. Women are going far beyond the bookkeeping stereotype.

Recently, Culpeper County and the surrounding area lost a strong leader among local Women in Agriculture, a woman who took over the family farm when circumstances offered the chance. She went on to raise daughters who saw themselves in her, and are continuing her legacy, doing many of the farm chores their mom showed they too could do.

A century ago, a great-grandmother ran the family household on a farm near Midland. She not only raised the children but supervised their on-farm training alongside foster children. Extra labor of any kind was good to have around, and she put them all to work. And ran the family farm business, too.

She kept track of the finances, making decisions on buying and selling while supervising a large poultry flock for eggs and meat. She was most certainly involved in making other important decisions as she and her several sisters were strong, capable women, each making an impact on the lives of people around them.

Both of these women, we understand, commanded respect from others. Perhaps this was because they had to be strong and show leadership skills in an area traditionally dominated by men. They had to earn their right to be heard in the room and respected for their opinions. They also had high expectations of those around them; they required these people to do their part and more if possible.

When they asked for people to come along with them, these women didn’t take no for an answer. They started to break that proverbial “glass ceiling” in agriculture—leading the way for the next generation of women to follow.

Strong women have secured their place in the future of agriculture and are increasing their roles by the day. They will bring new ideas to the world of agriculture, be involved in training the next generation male and female, and contribute to a mission needed to generate a food supply at a price people can afford.

It took the footsteps they made and are making today to lead our industry forward. While local agriculture lost a leader, farming retains her spirit, and others are sure to follow.