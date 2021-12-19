COMMENTARY: Youngkin will lower cost of living, strengthen state energy production

Ok, then. If reduced CO2 “emissions” are part of your belief system, then Governor-Elect Youngkin and Republicans have an affordable and reliable solution for you: natural gas and nuclear.

With respect to natural gas, Toby Rice, President and CEO of EQT, one the largest natural gas providers in Pennsylvania and the US, has explained in the Wall Street Journal that by swapping electrical generation from coal to natural gas, the US has achieved the largest absolute reduction of CO2 in the world.

The resulting reduction in CO2 would be the same as if 2.2 billion gas powered cars had been fully electrified. And natural gas can continue its role in moderating CO2, while nuclear is completely CO2 free.

What does all this mean for Virginia? Well, since Virginia Democrats passed Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) on a party line vote in 2020, Virginia has had the worst of all worlds when it comes to electrical generation.