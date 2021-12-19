COMMENTARY: Youngkin will lower cost of living, strengthen state energy production

Last week Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin announced a much-needed new policy for Virginia—the withdrawal of the commonwealth from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
As Governor-Elect Youngkin explained, “I promised to lower the cost of living in Virginia, and this is just the beginning.”
Over the next four years, RGGI would have cost ratepayers an estimated $1 to $1.2 billion, because although it describes itself as a regional market for carbon dioxide reduction, it is really a carbon tax that is fully passed on to ratepayers. Mr. Youngkin concluded, “RGGI is a bad deal for Virginia ratepayers. It is a bad deal for Virginia businesses. As Governor, I will withdraw from RGGI by executive action.”
This common-sense initiative and rational approach was predictably met with bluster and invective from leading Virginia Democrats. Democratic Majority Leader Dick Saslaw said, “Governor-elect Youngkin’s proposal would be “catastrophic,” both for the commonwealth and for “a habitable world for future generations.”
Good grief. Catastrophe! An uninhabitable world! Stop everything. Prepare for Armageddon.
Never mind that hundreds of reputable scientists have concluded that man-made global warming is wildly exaggerated and with little basis in world history or geology. Elites like Sen. Saslaw, Martha’s Vineyard glitterati, Hollywood celebrities, Bezos-type billionaires, and many Democrats—indeed anyone who doesn’t actually act like there is a climate crisis or actually suffer from the consequences of this theory—remain wedded to its cause.
Ok, then. If reduced CO2 “emissions” are part of your belief system, then Governor-Elect Youngkin and Republicans have an affordable and reliable solution for you: natural gas and nuclear.
With respect to natural gas, Toby Rice, President and CEO of EQT, one the largest natural gas providers in Pennsylvania and the US, has explained in the Wall Street Journal that by swapping electrical generation from coal to natural gas, the US has achieved the largest absolute reduction of CO2 in the world.
The resulting reduction in CO2 would be the same as if 2.2 billion gas powered cars had been fully electrified. And natural gas can continue its role in moderating CO2, while nuclear is completely CO2 free.
What does all this mean for Virginia? Well, since Virginia Democrats passed Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) on a party line vote in 2020, Virginia has had the worst of all worlds when it comes to electrical generation.
The VCEA mandates that Virginia switch entirely from its historically balanced profile of electrical generation to its replacement with solar panels and offshore wind turbines. This flawed and risky strategy was adopted despite the fact that solar panels are the most unreliable form of electrical generation in the world, and that offshore wind turbines are the most expensive—at least three times more expensive than natural gas, according to the US Energy Information Agency.
This will result in an increase in the average Virginia electricity bill of $800 per year, the destruction of hundreds of thousands of acres of forests and farmlands by solar panels, and destabilization of the electric grid.
Into this partisan, idealogically driven world of electrical generation enters Governor-Elect Youngkin, with his promise to reduce the cost of living for Virginians. The first step in this direction is retreating from RGGI. The second step is repealing and replacing the VCEA.
Replace it with what, you might ask? Dominion Energy is a world-class provider of natural gas and nuclear generated electricity—the two most reliable and affordable kinds of electricity. It should continue natural gas generation, expand its existing nuclear fleet at Lake Anna (as it has already planned to do), and explore replacing its existing coal plants with Small Modular Reactors, a rapidly developing, lower-cost nuclear technology that offers the benefit of true job creation and economic growth for Southwest Virginia, which badly needs economic stimulus.
Will Virginia Democrats go along with this? Probably not. But if Governor-Elect Youngkin continues to keep his promises, and Republicans gain control of the State Senate, they may not have a choice.
Collister Johnson, Jr. is the former Chairman of the Virginia
Port Authority and Senior Advisor to the Suburban Virginia Republican Coalition (SUVGOP).