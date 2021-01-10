COTTON: 'A house divided cannot stand'

Wednesdays’ seditious insurrection did not arise in a vacuum, nor has it gone away. Trump has kept the coals of his rebellion alive even while admitting defeat. Those who engaged in the insurrection are still around, as are millions who didn’t make the trek to DC. People are still ranting the absurd notions of a stolen victory.

The seeds of this are born in extremism, an emotional byproduct of a political system that only offers two choices. On top of that, the system itself decides who those two choices are. As each faction digs in, seeing the other as an enemy, they grow further apart with increasing malice.

As the factions grow they become more extreme and the needs of the other are approached with increasing animus and distrust. As each faction wins an election, their entire platform is built on undoing the work of their predecessor. In the end, progress is never achieved and we end up back where we were, while the nation falls apart around them.

We saw this animus in 2016 and it has reached uncivilized levels in 2020. We must adopt the attitude that enough is enough, this is the end. Otherwise this republic cannot hold democratic elections on its own. We have seen this extremism in many places around the globe, and we know it doesn’t end well.