COTTON: A new working-class America is completely overlooked in recent conventions

Watching the party conventions this month has reiterated the notion that for a long time, mainstream politics has failed to listen well enough, and hard enough, to the concerns and interests of millions of voters.
Parties have fixated on winning over the marginal voter, pandering to particular groups, feeling a sense of ownership of them. The problem is that this approach doesn’t accurately reflect the population that feels under-represented in our democratic republic.
That is not to say that politicians haven’t tried to appeal to working class voters. They have, but in doing so, they have missed what it means to be working class today—for is very different than what it meant 40 years ago.
Changes to America’s economy and society over the past few decades have created a new working class, made up of people living on low to middle incomes, doing jobs in the service sector such as retail, hospitality and services. Many won’t define themselves through work at all. It is multi-ethnic, diverse, more likely to be female than male, and younger than the traditional working class.
In the past there may have been a typical working-class person, but there certainly isn’t now. People living on low-to-middle incomes in our modern economy today undertake hundreds of different types of jobs, employed as shop workers, bar tenders, teaching assistants, cleaners, cooks, secretaries, delivery workers and so on. A large percent work second jobs as well.
Further, a reasonable proportion combine work with caring for children or aging parents, or other responsibilities. Typically they would have an annual income less than the median of $33,000. But even though most will be working, they may struggle to meet their costs. Research finds they are most concerned with finances and debt; healthcare, especially the pandemic; education; caring responsibilities; employment; and housing.
This is a new working class, and it is clear after the conventions that neither of the two political parties are speaking for them now. Many people feel left out by politics—our public life is dominated by the concerns of the affluent. And when politicians do try to appeal to working-class voters, they misunderstand their attitudes.
Social unrest fueled by a loss of hope, inequality and unfairness highlight how politicians seem to show no awareness of how when pandering to one narrow group, they completely alienate other groups who are also part of this new working class.
By listening to the values of the new working class, political parties can find a route toward understanding how better to connect with voters.
The new working class shares the same top values as the general public: family, fairness, hard work and decency. Political parties can build a framework of policies around these values. Collective bargaining rights and worker protection are paramount to empowering the working class as the decades-long erosion of these values has diminished the quality of life for America’s working class while corporate profits soar.
Just trying to appeal to a large ‘working class’ may win over votes—but his new working class is much more diverse and disparate than the traditional working class. Parties need to understand how social class has changed over time, and how they, too, need to change with it.
Most crucially, political parties need to properly understand the voters they are failing to represent now: who they are; their values, concerns, interests and attitudes.
The party that does grasp the importance of this new working class could be the one that leads us toward a new and prosperous America. The recent conventions of the two ruling parties clearly demonstrate that it is unlikely to be either one of these.
Timothy P. Cotton is the national political director of The Alliance Party. He resides with his family in Culpeper.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!