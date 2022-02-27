COTTON: Biden is leading us into an unnecessary war

The election of Joe Biden and his neo-liberal wing of the Democratic Party brought some certainties—war, militarism and humanitarian crises. Historically, the end of war brings economic crisis to the United States because our economy depends upon it. After all, the U.S. is good at producing death and destruction.

Although the pandemic has highlighted the pitfalls of our system, more importantly, without war it is difficult to get out of it. Add the neoliberal policies to the mix and we have our empire moving its death star into position.

Through fear and blackmail Biden is puppeteering NATO into following him into expanding the empire with the conquest of the Ukraine. The lives and safety of our loved ones, and even ourselves, are being leveraged by Biden’s assurance that Putin won’t call his bluff. I think he very well may. Our question should be, are we willing to take that chance, and for what?

First, we are being lied to, right to our faces, so to speak. We are told that the U.S. is protecting democracy, human rights and so on in Eastern Europe. This is utter nonsense. We do not do that even here, in the United States. It has been rightly said, follow the money.

At the core of this crisis is the American-led Ukrainian Maidan Revolution (or Euromaidan), which right around this time eight years ago actually succeeded under Obama in toppling the country’s elected government, sending then-president Viktor Yanukovych fleeing for his life to neighboring Russia. This was designed to isolate Russia by supporting the integration of peripheral parts of the former Soviet Union into European and Atlantic institutions— and Moscow’s pushback against what it saw as an encroachment on its sphere of influence. The overthrown Ukraine president favored sovereignty and did not want to join NATO.

Protecting democracy? Ukraine now has what they call “free elections” but they have restricted private freedom, combined with centralized economic planning and government regulation. This is much closer to Putin’s regime than ours. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has had the opposition party leaders and candidates arrested and placed sanctions against their media.

Even an elected president has to accept the laws and the rules as well as the privileges of the opposition. What we see is a president that is now becoming more and more like a dictator. Furthermore, According to the Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index, Ukraine recently ranked 117th out of 180 countries on its corruption index, lower than any NATO nation.

Also, Biden’s plan of bringing the Ukraine into NATO is a long shot, if not an outright lie. The criteria for entry into NATO requires the nation must demonstrate a commitment to democracy, individual liberty and support for the rule of law. Most importantly, the main criterion to join NATO is approval from all 30 members, which is absolutely not going to happen.

So then, what is the reason for a NATO conquest of Ukraine, aside from control? Follow the Money. Aside from the large gas transmission systems, Ukraine has extremely rich and complementary mineral resources in high concentrations and close proximity to each other. It has abundant reserves of coal, iron ore, natural gas, manganese, salt, oil, graphite, sulfur, kaolin, titanium, nickel, magnesium, timber, and mercury. As with any imperial conquest, control of resources is the bottom line.

The cost of controlling these is great, perhaps greater than we can imagine. Joe is lying and we need to call him out on it. Concern for our loved ones and our safety is a consideration that we all share and can band together on. Tell Joe No, leave the Ukraine alone.

Tim Cotton lives in Orange County and is the National Political Director of the Alliance Party. The views he expresses are his own, and not necessarily the opinion of the Alliance Party.