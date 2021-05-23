COTTON: Biden should stop tolerating genocide by Israel

A long history of human rights scholarship and legal analysis supports the assertion that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians.
Those policies range from the 1948 mass killing and displacement of Palestinians to a half-century of military occupation and, correspondingly, the discriminatory legal regime governing Palestinians, repeated military assaults on Gaza, and official Israeli statements expressly favoring the elimination of Palestinians.
Genocide, like the crime against humanity of persecution, is an international crime distinguished by the specific intent to discriminate against a group on recognized grounds through a series of acts or omissions often reflected in and achieved through State policies. Genocidal action aims not just to contain, control, or subordinate a population, but to shatter and break up its social existence. Thus genocide is defined, not by a particular form of violence, but by general and pervasive violence.
The term “genocide” was first introduced by Raphael Lemkin, a Polish-Jewish jurist born in 1900 who observed the atrocities committed against Armenians in Turkey, the Nazis in Poland and other group-targeted violence, which became key to forming his beliefs about the need for legal protection of such groups.
After escaping to the United States, Lemkin introduced the term “genocide” in his 1944 book, “Axis Rule in Occupied Europe.”
Lemkin wrote, “More often [genocide] refers to a coordinated plan aimed at destruction of the essential foundations of the life of national groups so that these groups wither and die like plants that have suffered a blight. The end may be accomplished by the forced disintegration of political and social institutions, of the culture of the people, of their language, their national feelings and their religion. It may be accomplished by wiping out all basis of personal security, liberty, health and dignity. When these means fail the machine gun can always be utilized as a last resort. Genocide is directed against a national group as an entity and the attack on individuals is only secondary to the annihilation of the national group to which they belong.”
Having it introduced as an indictment at the Nuremberg trials, Lemkin’s efforts payed off when, in 1948, the United Nations approved the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide. The U.S. immediately ratified it, pledging to prevent and punish actions of genocide in war and in peacetime.
Francis Boyle, a professor of international law, testified in 2013, “The Palestinians have been the victims of genocide as defined by the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.”
He argued, “...Over the past six and one-half decades, the Israeli government and its predecessors in law—the Zionist agencies, forces, and terrorist gangs—have ruthlessly implemented a systematic and comprehensive military, political, religious, economic, and cultural campaign with the intent to destroy in substantial part the national, ethnical, racial, and different religious group (Jews versus Muslims and Christians) constituting the Palestinian people.”
Many others have made similar statements, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. The United Nations itself condemns the genocide, only to be blocked by the U.S.
We must ask ourselves, why? How can we be world leaders and be listed as a supporter of state-sponsored genocide?
The hypocrisy is blatant. Only weeks ago President Biden rightly condemned the actions of Turkey against the Armenians as genocide, but the same actions in Palestine by Israel are fully and actively supported. Large sectors of the global Jewish community, including those in Israel, are condemning the Israeli government, but the U.S. is not.
As purveyors of liberty and justice we cannot idly stand by. We must insist that Biden take action against what everyone else recognizes as genocide, or excuse ourselves from the world stage.
Tim Cotton, who works in Culpeper and lives in Orange, is the national political director of the Alliance Party. Reach him at tim.cotton@theallianceparty.com.