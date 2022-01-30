COTTON: Children are the victims of a flawed political strategy

Friends and family as far away as Europe ask me; what the hell happened to Virginia?

Initially my response was that as part of the American South, progress has always been an obstacle. There is an ever-present push backwards to archaic and primitive ways, which was promoted in November’s elections. The once-defeated Tories of 1776, have left behind their ways in the hearts of many.

Opportunist businessman Glenn Youngkin took his obvious political non-experience into the gubernatorial race with no platform except Trump. As someone with no heart for people except the perpetuation of Trumpism he used the same methods that stirred the ignorant hearts of those Tories that were drowning in fear: fear of the future.

Trumpists bastardize the phrase “Critical Race Theory,” perhaps in ignorance of its substance, focusing on the word race. To a people rooted in racism and shamed by their past, it was easy to convince them that preventing teaching the truth of American history was necessary at all costs. They would rather forget their past rather than learn and move past it.

Many believe that if we keep glorifying our wrongs, we can look back to a great past, one worth returning to. Unfortunately, for many, their objection is that it does not shame them and see no wrong in it. As a political strategy, however, stirring these people up apparently was a good plan, albeit immoral.

Then came the issue of schools. Once a haven free of political rhetoric, with the future and safety of children at the core of its existence, schools became nothing more than a political chessboard for party climbers, Trumpists, and people too ignorant to know better.

Locally, the school board was a prime national example. On this field in which this political reversal of intelligence, statesmanship and pandemic management, children become acceptable casualties in politicians’ bigger objectives.

Parents were stirred in large numbers. They are led to believe that children were being taught something they weren’t. Many of these voted for Youngkin to bring the pledge of allegiance back, though it was never removed. (I kid you not). Teachers and school leaders are made out to be the enemy.

Now, we see a political chess move made to undo the safety protections that have kept schools open, seemingly for the sole purpose of glorifying Trump and his minions. Mask removal has nothing to do with rights. Nobody has rights at the expense of the rights of others. Stop letting them play that card. Stop letting them rile you up with falsehoods with such words. The political attack on rational thinking and safety is a violation of a law passed last year that says schools must adhere to CDC guidelines. Will we sink to Trump’s level of lawlessness?

I feel sad for those who are concerned for their children, themselves and their neighbors, not caring about the politics of it at all. It is both hard and frustrating being attacked by those who think they are in power. But the power always belongs to the people.

Tim Cotton lives in Orange County with his family and is the National Political Director of the Alliance Party. Reach him at tim.cotton@theallianceparty.com.