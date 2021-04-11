COTTON: Conservatism is a thing of the past

Greek philosopher Heraclitus rightfully said that the only constant in life was change. We see it at work, in our families, our communities, and even in ourselves.

We live in a time when the winds of change are prevalent in our society, with winds of larger change ahead. Unfortunately, even as a constant, change remains a source of much anxiety and resistance.

I believe that many have held true to the constants they both know and enjoy, seeking to conserve things as they are. Conservatism by its very nature fights to hold onto today and to the past, resisting that constant which is change.

Conservatives’ comfort with the past paints it far more colorful than it actually is. The fact is that it is dark—at times very dark.

From my observation, victims of conservatism are erroneously taught that they are beneficiaries, and need to defend it. But as Heraclitus points out, change cannot be stopped and resistance is futile. They have slowed the process, but time is a bitter enemy. The winds of change are blowing, and the winds are blowing hard.

The youth of our nation (a fast-growing group) believe we can do better than we have done in the past. This group not only welcomes the winds that are blowing, seeing it as progress, but they actually are the winds of change.