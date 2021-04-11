COTTON: Conservatism is a thing of the past

Greek philosopher Heraclitus rightfully said that the only constant in life was change. We see it at work, in our families, our communities, and even in ourselves.
We live in a time when the winds of change are prevalent in our society, with winds of larger change ahead. Unfortunately, even as a constant, change remains a source of much anxiety and resistance.
I believe that many have held true to the constants they both know and enjoy, seeking to conserve things as they are. Conservatism by its very nature fights to hold onto today and to the past, resisting that constant which is change.
Conservatives’ comfort with the past paints it far more colorful than it actually is. The fact is that it is dark—at times very dark.
From my observation, victims of conservatism are erroneously taught that they are beneficiaries, and need to defend it. But as Heraclitus points out, change cannot be stopped and resistance is futile. They have slowed the process, but time is a bitter enemy. The winds of change are blowing, and the winds are blowing hard.
The youth of our nation (a fast-growing group) believe we can do better than we have done in the past. This group not only welcomes the winds that are blowing, seeing it as progress, but they actually are the winds of change.
Put simply, as conservatives lessen in number through attrition, and these progressives gain in numbers, change will happen without resistance. Quite frankly, I believe this electorate of the future will dominate the political scene.
According to articles in the National Review and other publications, we are seeing stark shifts toward the left in children of conservatives who are less divisive. Even the religion that was used to control them—urging adherence to the old ways—is waning in influence, due to prevalent hypocrisy.
The age-related conversion to conservatism has slowed dramatically in last 25 years, these articles say, due mostly to more people being better-educated and having less opportunities than their parents did.
At the present rate, within ten years more than half of the electorate will be Millennials, Gen Z and beyond. Combined with the present liberal population, which is already a national majority, this will be a dominating political philosophy.
As time goes on the numbers will only grow. Within 25 years conservatism will be something taught in history class with small groups of religious zealots holding on.
Therefore, resistance to change is futile. It cannot be stopped. Progress is one of those things that makes humans superior, as we always find better ways to do things, dating back as far as fire and the wheel.
Ideals vehemently fought for—those held by many who, on Jan. 6, felt were worth destroying a nation over—are in their closing time. Perhaps it is that sense of losing and a sense of uncertainty with loss of control that breeds conservative angst, anger and hatred.
Multiple studies show that things like universal healthcare, gun control, living wages, universal basic incomes, federal job guarantees, government investment in people, affordable education, addressing climate change, sustainable lifestyles and renewable resources will come to be. It is best to just embrace the change, for it is inevitable.
We will soon see a nation that is more tolerant of differences, where inequities and inequalities will yield to opportunity and fairness; an America that works for everyone, regardless of your gender and sexual preferences, or the color of your skin or ethnicity.
It’ll be an America dreams are made of, not the national nightmare we have now. This will not be a take-over of America, but more of a refinement.
It is time we embrace the coming changes, even to expedite them. It is time for you to “own your future,” and put the past where it belongs—in the past.
Tim Cotton, who works in Culpeper
and lives in Orange, is the
national political director of the Alliance Party. Reach him at