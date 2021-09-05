COTTON: Culpeper schools staff don't deserve your anger and hatred

Undoubtedly we live in tumultuous times. We have entered what historians of the United States will one day refer to as the age of anger and hatred, fueled by the prevalent philosophy of anti-intellectualism.

The reasons for such anger and hatred, whether real or perceived, are as numerous as there are people. There are those who are angry because an election didn’t go their way, or the climate is changing, or they disagree with how a war was ended.

Frustratingly, there is always a new group being offended. There is uncertainty as to the pandemic, some ask why is the United States the only place getting worse? Others don’t even think it’s real. Social media, ignorance and fake news are all incubators for this.

The list goes on. There is no shortage of people to hate, or reasons to hate them. Every few weeks there is new mass hatred that everyone can focus on in some form of deranged unity.

Right now much of this focused hatred is turned toward schools.

Arguably the worst place to focus our anger is on our schools. In the past two weeks school division leaders and staff have come under fire because things are not running in the normal manner people are used to. Nothing is normal anymore.