COTTON: Culpeper schools staff don't deserve your anger and hatred

Undoubtedly we live in tumultuous times. We have entered what historians of the United States will one day refer to as the age of anger and hatred, fueled by the prevalent philosophy of anti-intellectualism.
The reasons for such anger and hatred, whether real or perceived, are as numerous as there are people. There are those who are angry because an election didn’t go their way, or the climate is changing, or they disagree with how a war was ended.
Frustratingly, there is always a new group being offended. There is uncertainty as to the pandemic, some ask why is the United States the only place getting worse? Others don’t even think it’s real. Social media, ignorance and fake news are all incubators for this.
The list goes on. There is no shortage of people to hate, or reasons to hate them. Every few weeks there is new mass hatred that everyone can focus on in some form of deranged unity.
Right now much of this focused hatred is turned toward schools.
Arguably the worst place to focus our anger is on our schools. In the past two weeks school division leaders and staff have come under fire because things are not running in the normal manner people are used to. Nothing is normal anymore.
How school officials operate and react must be with the safety of students and staff as their first priority. Conditions are changing every day and administrators are forced to make changes in as smooth a manner as possible to prevent trauma to the students. The administrators and teachers who implement these changes at ground zero deserve your grace and understanding.
I get the frustration with buses, but this issue is best seen from a higher view. Firstly, the car rider situation is out of control. The roads, facilities and staff are just not capable of handling this well. However, it is well understood why this is happening. There are not enough bus drivers to support the routes. But why? This is a critical job that bears much responsibility.
Even though the county is throwing deserved money at them, it remains a part time job. Most people looking for work need a full time job and frankly, don’t want the responsibility at any cost.
Secondly, the driver is too often a scapegoat when something happens on the bus. Instead of yelling at a driver when they show up late, show them some appreciation; they may be doubling up on routes just to make school happen.
Screaming obscenities at school staff who are trying to facilitate an impossible traffic pattern is not helpful. They are out there in all weather conditions doing the best they can, enduring abuse with a smile. Calling them incompetent on social media is unacceptable.
Teachers are changing how they teach in ever-changing conditions, working to make adaptations on the fly while securing the students’ safety—and again, smiling during verbal abuse or public attacks.
Office staff are also not deserving of your anger. They are working tirelessly to keep things rolling in difficult circumstances. Honey works better than vinegar.
Custodial teams are making many of the changes happen while understaffed with increased cleaning and sanitizing needed. Why? Because it is essentially a minimum-wage salary and applicants are scarce.
There are no school staff who are safe from stressful conditions and we as a community should show gratitude that they are doing what they can to keep school open, safe and effective.
Anger and hatred shouldn’t be aimed at anyone, but especially not at schools. Here in Virginia we have dedicated staff who have agreed to wages more akin to that of the late 1990s. They do their jobs well, and with a smile. Everyone—just chill.
Tim Cotton, who works in Culpeper and lives in Orange, is the national political director of the Alliance Party. Reach him at tim.cotton@theallianceparty.com.