COTTON: Don't let yourself be the pawn of a political party

The American political drama now plays itself out with our schools as the battleground and our children the unarmed soldiers—pawns, if you will. Yet another demonstration of our dysfunction that will dominate our political landscape, our media, and even our society.
Sadly, our dysfunction is the only real thing we have that unites us as a nation. However, the questions before us are, is this what we want, and does it have to be this way?
The political mania that has swept across our region is dangerous. That people will make the worship of political leaders, whether national or local, more important than their own families is unconscionable.
Add to this the fact that they will believe those who have received their “knowledge” on social media or from entertainment-based news sources and we can have only disaster. A once well-informed electorate is now driven by ‘feelings’ and lies that either make them feel good, or uplifts their favorite politician to demi-god status. This new religion of politician-worship is absurd.
I never would have believed that an American mantra would be to disregard the safety of one’s children to protect a right that doesn’t actually exist because a maniacal political leader says to. To think that there are religious reasons for this is laughable, further giving less credence to the idea of modern religion.
The frontal attacks on schools, as we would expect, is part of the assault on knowledge, a by-product of this age of anti-intellectualism. Say this aloud and put this in perspective; people are opposed to their children learning the truth of the past and to prepare for a changing world.
This attack even has some thinking that what children need to learn in an educational program should be up to individual parents. One must ask why, if these parents are more able, why are they not teaching their children themselves, or engaged in the profession of teaching? How would children in a county where parents want students to learn non-scientific or illogical ideas compete with those in other counties who are better equipped? There has to be state and even federal standards.
Others, even these leaders, as we have seen in these pages, attack teachers themselves. Perhaps this is rooted in teacher issues from their past. But please do stop to ask yourself, who has more value to your family—the QB who threw three touchdowns for millions of dollars? Or the person that taught your child to read, with a salary that doesn’t even permit them to live comfortably where they work?
Be real, wake up. Folks. Culpeper is better than this. Fight off the attempts to make yourself political pawns of a political party that works against your best interests.
Then, never forget, that many of these self-proclaimed leaders call themselves patriots while supporting an insurrection to overthrow a government that our sons and daughters are risking their lives to preserve. It is wake-up time.
The basic idea of “me,” that I am the only one that matters, that has permeated American society since World War II, is disappearing. Our children are growing up in a world that believes we are all in this together. The phrase “one another” appears in the New Testament 100 times, more than any other. I challenge you to look them up.
Shake off the political Stockholm syndrome with which our society is wrought. Those who seek to control against your best interests should be cast off. Be sure to vote, and vote smart—for you, not them. Your captives are not your friends.
Tim Cotton lives in Culpeper
with his family and is the National Political Director of the Alliance Party. Reach him at tim.cotton@theallianceparty.com.