COTTON: Don't let yourself be the pawn of a political party

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The frontal attacks on schools, as we would expect, is part of the assault on knowledge, a by-product of this age of anti-intellectualism. Say this aloud and put this in perspective; people are opposed to their children learning the truth of the past and to prepare for a changing world.

This attack even has some thinking that what children need to learn in an educational program should be up to individual parents. One must ask why, if these parents are more able, why are they not teaching their children themselves, or engaged in the profession of teaching? How would children in a county where parents want students to learn non-scientific or illogical ideas compete with those in other counties who are better equipped? There has to be state and even federal standards.

Others, even these leaders, as we have seen in these pages, attack teachers themselves. Perhaps this is rooted in teacher issues from their past. But please do stop to ask yourself, who has more value to your family—the QB who threw three touchdowns for millions of dollars? Or the person that taught your child to read, with a salary that doesn’t even permit them to live comfortably where they work?

Be real, wake up. Folks. Culpeper is better than this. Fight off the attempts to make yourself political pawns of a political party that works against your best interests.