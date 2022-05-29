COTTON: Farewell: A time and a season for religion, politics

Wise King Solomon once said that there was a time and a season for everything. True words indeed.

A dozen or so years ago I retired from full time ministry because it was time. While I served I saw the field of religion become dominated by politics. Church-goers became driven more by what their favorite politicians said than God, while church leaders subscribed to a similar philosophy to be able to lead them.

Since then I have seen the other side of this equation occur whereby the field of politics has become dominated by religion to the detriment of the country and its people.

This nation was born out of the enlightenment, where reason and science ruled philosophy and thereby politics. The divine right of kings was denied and the role and definition of government was re-thought.

One of the greatest differentiators of this new experiment was the idea that a nation could be governed by the people outside of the church. After all, these thinkers had witnessed hundreds of years in church led bloodshed and oppression.

America would be that place, as a beacon to the world that would be driven by reason—and the churches would be left free and independent to do their own thing. This came to be known as the wall of separation of church and state, a giant leap into the future of mankind.

What made America great I believe is disappearing, drifting back to archaic philosophies, oppressive and misogynist ways. Bad theology, lack of it, and love of stuff (manna) rules the day. A handful of billionaires are worshipped and are the puppeteers.

It had been my mission to provide reason, facts and lessons from history to people so that they might stop for even a second, and entertain a different point of view than they knew. Those days, sadly, are gone. People have chosen a tribe and buy into everything said with a blind allegiance, at times even having cult leaders. They do not want to hear alternative thoughts, even being taught that it was their enemy. My marriage counseling professors would refer to these tribes as having irreconcilable differences, and it is so. They would also rightly say that both sides are to blame.

Until things are changed it will only get worse and the hatred will deepen. This tells me that once again it is time.

I am now retiring from the field of politics and subsequently this will be my final column.

I am thankful to the Culpeper Star-Exponent for the opportunity to serve its readers. I am also grateful to the community for taking the time to read my columns, whether you agree with my point of view or not. My only hope is that along the way I stirred a notion or introduced a new view to you.

I leave you with this thought: A house divided against itself cannot stand. It is time to find a way to live in harmony in this country or it will all be lost, known to history as a failed experiment. Let the US in USA mean “us,” not me.

May you and yours be blessed in all things! Good Night!

Orange County resident Tim Cotton is the Alliance Party’s national political director. His views are his own, not necessarily the opinion of the party.