The Covid-19 pandemic has been, and remains, as severe and dangerous a challenge as this world has faced during our lifetime. Most importantly, it is a human crisis with severe health and socio-economic consequences.
We have been confined to our homes to some degree or another, while dreaming about a return to normal life. We want to visit our favorite restaurants, theaters or shops, and we miss simple things like trying on new clothes, smiles, hugs and even shaking hands.
But there is also anxiety about resuming our normal routines, even though we have been dreaming of this moment. We may not know exactly how our workplaces, our schools and everyday life will change, nor for how long. Still, as we gear up to resume life outside the home, understanding that we aren’t alone will be a great comfort.
During this time when we need to social distance and stay apart, we need to be putting our energy into coming together. We are all being tested, being challenged, to be our best selves during this pandemic, and in this we need to ensure we control our own actions. Oft times, the problem is not the problem as much as how we react to the problem. We will endure, but for it to succeed we must do it together.
For too many, this pandemic has been an ever-increasing divider in a society already greatly divided. Human nature and behavior dictate that there will always be differences between us. Sometimes when we feel anxious, scared, or uncertain, we lash out against those who have differences, because somehow we think it is their fault, or lashing out simply makes us feel better. However, as we’ve seen, it only makes things worse.
The opinion pieces, letters, local social media between neighbors attests to this. We would be better served to concentrate on those things that unite us and begin our dialog there. Politics, especially, should not be divisive—yet it has been utilized as the main weapon to combat a pandemic that affects everyone equally, across the globe. We must strive to make politics a vehicle for unity instead of a weapon at all.
If we approach our needs from a common place, however complex those needs may be, then we may begin to have solutions that are mutually agreeable. A society that wars over differences instead cannot succeed, or even remain.
The time has come for the people of a nation divided to come together beyond party divisions in an alliance, as a united people in a nation that stands on liberty and justice for all. Let us begin this here in Culpeper. If we are looking for different kind of politics that stands on these values, then it must begin with a different sort of citizen, one who takes responsibility for their part in our republic. In the Alliance Party we ask people to become an ally with Americans across this great land, not to an ideology, nor to a party.
We call upon Americans to unite as allies and progress toward our common goals for a fairer and better nation, seeking common ground. We ask that Americans engage in the political process—supporting and voting for local and national candidates who do the same. We call upon Americans to inform themselves responsibly by researching and learning from truth-based sources to seek pragmatic solutions.
Finally, it is imperative we, at all times, despite our differences, act with civility with our fellow people regardless of any differences, because it is important to respect the opinions of others.
We are better than this; we can do better.
