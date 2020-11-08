COTTON: Finding a way forward that embraces all of America

Many ignorantly live in fear, believing themselves victims of immigrants, African-Americans, Muslims, Hispanics, socialists, feminists, those who want their guns etc. In many ways they are victims—not of those groups, but of the very system that tells them they are victims. They’re told that they’re soldiers of their god, chosen to be the savior of the unborn and protector from what they believe are the lesser people.

With this backdrop America elected the poster child of anti-intellectualism to the presidency four years ago, empowering those who are proud to embrace it, helping groups that thrive on fear, hatred and bigotry to feel they have support for their ideals at the highest level.

Yet, those who subscribe to these ‘values’ become victims of the corporate lords whereby the republic is unofficially seized, a system called fascism by Italy’s Mussolini in the 1920’s. They themselves like to call it conservatism—harkening back to an antiquated ideology to soften how it is viewed.

Ignorance is the way backward, asking people to be nostalgic for a better time; the good old days. After all, back then the immigrant was the victim, the black man knew his place, children should not be heard, and women would remain quietly in the kitchen. In reality, there was nothing good about it.