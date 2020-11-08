COTTON: Finding a way forward that embraces all of America

The outcome notwithstanding, America lost something valuable this election. There was a time when America meant something. It was a beacon of hope for the world ... the final frontier of humanity being able to live with one another, with civility, even for one another.
It was an outcrop of the Age of Reason, that somehow we could develop a system of government whereby all people were equal, had the same opportunities, and we could do it without a ruling church. After all, the Europe they left behind was wrought with centuries of religious wars. The Age of Enlightenment, its great thinkers and subsequent leaders, gave birth to a new way to govern a nation, albeit with many flaws.
This required a mode of thought beyond Plato, beyond mere conviction and belief, relying instead upon knowledge and intellect. It required the scientific method of Descartes to think with the requisite level of intelligence.
Time has ushered in what Hofstadter called the Age of Anti-Intellectualism, a level of thought that rarely leaves the realm of belief and conviction, at the expense of knowledge. A Democratic Republic cannot survive this as it breeds religious fanaticism and cults begin to rise, bastardizing a known religion for their own personal views and gain, seeking control of the masses.
Anti-intellectualism breeds ignorance, and ignorance breeds fear, racism, hatred and bigotry. As we are seeing, our society is being overrun with this. It has become so ingrained in our society that politicians, their parties and church leaders embrace it.
Many ignorantly live in fear, believing themselves victims of immigrants, African-Americans, Muslims, Hispanics, socialists, feminists, those who want their guns etc. In many ways they are victims—not of those groups, but of the very system that tells them they are victims. They’re told that they’re soldiers of their god, chosen to be the savior of the unborn and protector from what they believe are the lesser people.
With this backdrop America elected the poster child of anti-intellectualism to the presidency four years ago, empowering those who are proud to embrace it, helping groups that thrive on fear, hatred and bigotry to feel they have support for their ideals at the highest level.
Yet, those who subscribe to these ‘values’ become victims of the corporate lords whereby the republic is unofficially seized, a system called fascism by Italy’s Mussolini in the 1920’s. They themselves like to call it conservatism—harkening back to an antiquated ideology to soften how it is viewed.
Ignorance is the way backward, asking people to be nostalgic for a better time; the good old days. After all, back then the immigrant was the victim, the black man knew his place, children should not be heard, and women would remain quietly in the kitchen. In reality, there was nothing good about it.
But beams of light shone through this past year, enlightening the future, giving hope that we are, in fact, intolerant of this America. We were experiencing growing pains, showing signs of moving forward, stepping beyond the divided line, looking to intellect for answers and solutions.
But Election Day 2020 destroyed that, we lost the human civility required of a republic. Not only did a large percentage of America show tolerance of hate, but a preference for it. We failed, as a people, to demonstrate a resounding rejection and intolerance for this pandemic of hatred. In great numbers people have selected the way of ignorance, of racism, fear, hate, and bigotry. We have lost ourselves and a way forward, choosing division and hate, a different America than we are capable of. We must find the way.
Tim Cotton is the National Political Director of the Alliance Party.
He resides in Orange and works in Culpeper. Reach him at tim.cotton@theallianceparty.com.
