COTTON: Finding unity in example of Irish Americans

Here we are, the last day of what is for many St. Patrick’s week. It is the highlight of what each U.S. president since 1991 has proclaimed ‘Irish American Heritage Month.’

For centuries, Irish Americans have played a crucial role in helping define the soul of this nation. Nationally, nearly one in 10 Americans proudly trace their roots back to the Emerald Isle. With hope and faith in their hearts, the first immigrants from Ireland crossed the Atlantic in search of liberty and opportunity. Locally, 12% of the people claimed Irish heritage in the latest census.

In Ireland St. Patrick’s is a national holiday, celebrating the bringing of the gospel to Ireland and the subsequent conversion of the people for over 1,000 years. On this day Ireland looks inwards and outwards, celebrating Irish identity and communicating it to other peoples. The holiday is a powerful symbol of Ireland’s religious traditions and of contemporary society.

It also has a remarkable outreach to the Irish abroad, to their host societies and to the wider world. In recent years these dimensions have been projected even more strongly by a growing internationalization of Ireland’s economic, cultural and political life. This is fully reflected today in the spread of ministerial involvement with Irish communities abroad—and in the rapid flow of world politics to the European Union. The Taoiseach, (Prime Minister) traditionally meets with the U.S. president in the White House during this time, as well as other Irish dignitaries.

But what about here? Why is St. Patrick’s such a big deal to the Irish in America? Without going into the history of such times as Cromwell’s genocide, the genocide by starvation of the 19th century, the Irish have an eight-centuries-long history of ill treatment and enslavement in the their own land. For the most part they came here in exile, either by force or later by choice—but exile nevertheless, seeking a better life.

Unfortunately, many of them were not treated well here either. The Scots-Irish were relegated to the outlands and the hills while others were left to serve masters. They brought the traditions from these conditions with them to help cope.

One such of these is the wearing of the green on St. Patrick’s Day. This was a symbol of national unity in Ireland that was banned by British law, along with their language, their religion and their customs. Those living in Colonial America brought the wearing of the green here to display that national pride in somewhat more freedom.

As their number grew in the colonies, they sought to demonstrate that although now American, they still had a heart for the national identity and began to celebrate and have parades, such as the one in New York City, beginning in 1762.

The Irish overcame much tribulation, discrimination and violence here in the U.S., but have stuck it out and prevailed, becoming one of the strongest groups to build this country, to fight for it and to die for it. In all this they never lost sight of their identity, and this month, especially on St. Patrick’s Day, that identity is celebrated.

We can all, during tumultuous times, look to Irish Americans as a group that through it all, held onto their own identity, celebrated their culture together and with others, while honoring those of other cultures at the same time. The term Irish-American is accurate because they remain completely Irish and completely American at the same time.

War in Europe has hopefully helped us see what really matters, and whatever group or groups we belong to, we should know that we can be completely that, and completely united as Americans at the same time.

Tim Cotton lives in Orange County and is the National Political Director of the Alliance Party. The views he expresses are his own, and not necessarily the opinion of the Alliance Party.