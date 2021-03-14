COTTON: Freedom of speech must be carefully protected

We cannot be surprised by the urgency of citizen-led efforts to defend Trumpism and deify its leader.
Reactions to Trump and his disciples spurred previously silenced communities to gain voice and audience, and has catalyzed dramatic shifts in public opinion and new policies to eradicate systemic racism, sexual harassment, transphobia and other forms of marginalization.
As lovers of freedom and justice for all, we should celebrate these developments as victories for open debate and the power of free speech to effect meaningful social change.
However, as social movements gain momentum it is critically important that their supporters recognize that the very freedom of speech that has made this possible must be protected. There are some very thin lines here.
The campaign for a more just and equitable society is vital and we certainly need to work towards a fairer and better America. However, those who campaign against offending speech are themselves rightfully exercising their free speech rights.
A noxious opinion revealing racism or misogyny deserves a scathing rebuke—but when citizen-led campaigns cross over into demanding official retribution for offending speech, they can yield unintended consequences. Care must be taken.
To accomplish major social change we must bring along vast groups that may not yet see the need but will see it with education and coaching. An “us versus them” approach will not do that and accomplishes nothing.
People will more readily come around when fear of being attacked for speaking out is removed. Ofttimes this fear is in the workplace, educational institutions and political settings. Enforceable solutions must be developed.
What is working well as a reaction to public outcry is the private sector doing its own reflection, making its own moves. The publisher of a variety of books has recognized a need for change and reacted on its own to what it believes is right. Media outlets are doing the same. No government ban, just business decisions to do the right thing.
We must, however, guard against ridiculous reactions such as a toy being deemed sexist because it denotes a gender while sometimes our reaction can simply be not to watch a TV show.
As changes to society are made without an authority to force it, change will happen.
This is not to say that those who depend on their own bigotry and the bigotry of others for their mental well-being will be swayed. That will prove a hard nut to crack, especially as Trump—the apostle of hate—continues to whip his cult followers into religious-political frenzies. Official policies will arise because of them.
We must know where the line is, though, between what is your freedom of speech, and what is mine. Undoubtedly that line must be well-defined, where people are in a degree of dependency or without choice, such as the workplace, educational facilities, official places, or in public. Everyone has the right to feel safe and all rights come with restrictions and responsibilities.
In addition, to succeed we must eliminate the pack mentality, and intensity of righteousness. That thinking teaches us that if someone does something wrong, or champions someone or something that we may not like or agree with, that we must stop supporting them immediately. No grey areas allowed: they’re cancelled, they’re finished, and their name is attached to some sort of red letter society.
People, and corporations, make mistakes. Let’s give them the opportunity to correct them.
We can move forward to a better society by undoing societal injustices of the past; but we must do it correctly.
Tim Cotton, who works in Culpeper
and lives in Orange, is the national political director of the Alliance Party. Reach him at tim.cotton@theallianceparty.com.