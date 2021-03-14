COTTON: Freedom of speech must be carefully protected

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People will more readily come around when fear of being attacked for speaking out is removed. Ofttimes this fear is in the workplace, educational institutions and political settings. Enforceable solutions must be developed.

What is working well as a reaction to public outcry is the private sector doing its own reflection, making its own moves. The publisher of a variety of books has recognized a need for change and reacted on its own to what it believes is right. Media outlets are doing the same. No government ban, just business decisions to do the right thing.

We must, however, guard against ridiculous reactions such as a toy being deemed sexist because it denotes a gender while sometimes our reaction can simply be not to watch a TV show.

As changes to society are made without an authority to force it, change will happen.

This is not to say that those who depend on their own bigotry and the bigotry of others for their mental well-being will be swayed. That will prove a hard nut to crack, especially as Trump—the apostle of hate—continues to whip his cult followers into religious-political frenzies. Official policies will arise because of them.