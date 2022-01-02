COTTON: Fulfilling the hope for a better New Year

And here we are, the Revolution is back. Christianity for the most part has morphed into a cult with money and power as its god, making false promises and prophecies to control that same working class, teaching them to hate what they should love. A mindless part of the electorate now votes against their own interests to protect this religion.

Upcoming generations are not buying into it. They are refusing to be the victims that conservatism needs them to be. America’s youth of today have been leaving churches in large numbers, while seeing the banking, health and political institutions for what they are: oppressors. The small pockets of uneducated youngsters who seek to live under this oppression will not hold it back as their parents age and lose influence.

All we have gotten from this is combat. We the people, the owners of this country, have been used as pawns in this game for many decades. Is this what America is? If so, then the experiment failed.

This new year we should look to the future. Progress is about saying things can be better. America is a mess, and seemingly Americans know this the least. If we truly want to make America great then we should strive for it.