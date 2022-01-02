COTTON: Fulfilling the hope for a better New Year

It’s always our hope that a new year will be better, and by looking back we get an idea of what to expect. The trend is clear, and the trajectory steady.
Since liberal America threw off the conservative (Tory) yoke in 1776 the nation has continually pushed to the left in its ideology, striving for progress. The ideals that say “we are all in this together” have become more the people’s sentiment than the Tory “it’s all about me” one.
Corporate and political leaders, of course, are not moving the same direction because maintaining their way benefits them, and no one else. They must conserve the special place that a group of rich white men in powdered wigs bestowed upon them. Sacrificing America’s historically significant doctrine of separation of church and state, they looked to the past to see how religion had been the traditional means of controlling a population.
Combine this with an attack on science and education and you have a population easier to control. This was the new America. Resistance to the Tories began in the early 20th century, arising again in the late 1960s and 1970s. Nixon’s “law and order” and Reagan’s attack on the working class slowed, but didn’t defeat it. Bill Clinton tried to reconcile the two with “’Centrism,’ but the result was the same. The beginning of this century has seen an all-out assault on Americans economically, politically and in religion.
And here we are, the Revolution is back. Christianity for the most part has morphed into a cult with money and power as its god, making false promises and prophecies to control that same working class, teaching them to hate what they should love. A mindless part of the electorate now votes against their own interests to protect this religion.
Upcoming generations are not buying into it. They are refusing to be the victims that conservatism needs them to be. America’s youth of today have been leaving churches in large numbers, while seeing the banking, health and political institutions for what they are: oppressors. The small pockets of uneducated youngsters who seek to live under this oppression will not hold it back as their parents age and lose influence.
All we have gotten from this is combat. We the people, the owners of this country, have been used as pawns in this game for many decades. Is this what America is? If so, then the experiment failed.
This new year we should look to the future. Progress is about saying things can be better. America is a mess, and seemingly Americans know this the least. If we truly want to make America great then we should strive for it.
Corporations and politicians are not America, we the people are. To be great we should rank among the highest on the global scale in the areas that matter most to people: education, healthcare, environment, income, infrastructure, human rights, jobs, safety, etc. We are not leaders in any of these.
The only place we lead is in death and destruction for profit in our quest to conquer all the resources in the world by any means. We the people benefit nothing from this, we are victims of the massive theft of our economy to support this corporate quest which prevents us from leading in the areas that matter most.
Instead of giving allegiance to the politicians who are employees of these corporations and their respective political parties we should pledge our allegiance to ourselves and to each other. This is what the New Year should bring—or we will watch it only get worse.
Tim Cotton lives in Culpeper with his family and is the National Political Director of the Alliance Party. Reach him at tim.cotton@theallianceparty.com.