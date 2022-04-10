COTTON: How to help people find affordable homes?

ONE does not have to look far to see the disastrous effects of our present housing crisis. We all know someone who is struggling to have a decent place to live.

Either affordable housing cannot be found or the percentage of income needed for housing is too high. The right to an affordable home is a basic tenet woven into the pursuit of happiness that our founding documents promised. In the 1950s, it was a demonstration of the American dream. Now, it has become a national nightmare.

Between 2006 and 2016, when the U.S. homeownership rate fell to its lowest level in 50 years, the number of renters grew in large numbers. Historically, home-price appreciation has been how Americans achieve financial prosperity because—unike stocks and bonds, ownership of which is concentrated at the top—houses are widely held.

Historically, ,ore than half of the nation’s housing wealth has been owned by America’s middle class. But during the housing crisis of 2007-08, the massive foreclosures orchestrated by investment bankers drove down prices, making it easier for them to buy up the market. Then the COVID-19 pandemic spurred the work-from-home trend, shifting market interest from corporate parks to family homes.

Investment firms and Wall Street banks are snapping up family homes at a rapid pace, driving prices higher. The soaring cost of homeownership means growing numbers of younger Americans are renting rather than buying. Many may find their next landlord is based on Wall Street or in some corporate office.

Then there are the large numbers of houses being built that most cannot afford.

Developers are motivated by profit, not to say that real-estate developers are any more (or less) greedy than producers in any other industry. But the real-estate industry would make vastly more money if it were to build more housing for middle-income households, even if the profit per unit is lower on those projects.

So the problem can’t be as simple as greed. This should lead us to a new respect for the seriousness of the problem we face.

Building more middle-income housing would make a very big difference to the millions of working-class and middle-income families burdened by housing prices. Done right, that could help take some pressure off the lower end of the housing market in a way that luxury building doesn’t.

But nothing is that simple. One of the many obstacles is government regulation, whether in the form of zoning or in overly-restrictive building codes. We have to find a middle.

The largest obstacle is the need for profit. Private builders have a right to make a living, so we need a way to do it publicly.

We need to take the profit out of it and made housing a public venture, an investment in people.

I do not claim to have the answers, but I do know we need to make our state and local governments recognize that there is a serious problem, one that needs the same urgency as a natural disaster. We must set out visionary and principled steps to deal with the housing crisis with a massive social-housing building program, and plan strategically for the future.

But first, we must find ways to help people get into affordable homes today, before the next rent payment becomes due.

Too many people cannot find affordable housing, while others are paying too much—with interest on borrowed money—for what they do have. Let’s invest in Americans.

Our nation has the money to do anything. We just need to change our priorities.

Orange County resident Tim Cotton is the Alliance Party’s national political director. His views are his own, not necessarily the opinion of the party.